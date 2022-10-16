 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

LOIS HENRY: Boswell-Vidovich water war blows up over groundwater

A long simmering water war between two of the San Joaquin Valley's biggest farming entities blew up over groundwater Wednesday when the state rejected the region’s plan to shore up its declining aquifer.

The fallout could be significant if the state pursues enforcement, which could include pumping limits, steep fines and fees for all groundwater users in the Tulare Lake subbasin, which covers most of Kings County.

Coronavirus Cases

Coronavirus Cases widget