 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

LOIS HENRY: Big melt may be less dramatic – and damaging – than initially thought

State flood responders are still planning for the worst, but newly released inundation models are predicting a less dramatic and less damaging snow melt as California heads into the summer months.

On the Kern River, predictions are now showing releases from Isabella Dam can be maintained at 7,750 cubic feet per second, or less, throughout the rest of May and June, according to new figures released Monday by the Department of Water Resources.

Lois Henry is the CEO and editor of SJV Water, a nonprofit, independent online news publication dedicated to covering water issues in the San Joaquin Valley. She can be reached at lois.henry@sjvwater.org. The website is sjvwater.org.

Coronavirus Cases