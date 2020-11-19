I remember the morning I received the phone call from my old pal and hunting partner, Steve Merlo. It was about 35 years ago, and we were planning a Canada goose hunt the next morning on the Tulare Lake Water District ponds located above the Kern Refuge.
Our mutual friend, Paul Dargatz, would be joining us, and Steve wanted to know if I thought we would have room for one of his fishing friends from the Fresno area. I said no problem, and he told me the guys name was Daryle Lamonica. I gasped, and replied, "That Daryle Lamonica?"
He just said, "One and the same." If you are a younger person reading this column, then that name may not mean much to you. But if you are old like me and a professional football fan, then the name Daryle Lamonica really rings bells in your head. Especially if you are a Raiders fan.
I could devote this whole page to the exploits of this former quarterback if I wanted. Daryle lettered in four sports at Clovis High and was an all-state quarterback. After attending the University of Notre Dame, he was drafted by the Buffalo Bills in the 1963 American Football League draft. Following a respected career with the Bills, he was traded to the Raiders in 1967 where he played until 1974, including the league's merger with the National Football League in 1970.
He garnished many awards including becoming a three time AFL Champion, a two time AFL MVP, making the NFL Pro Bowl twice, becoming an AFL all-star three times and holding numerous AFL passing accolades.
He was nicknamed "The Mad Bomber" due to his affinity for throwing the long pass in virtually any situation. He led the Raiders to the 1967 AFL Championship, records of 12-1, 13-2, and 12-1-1 and into the playoffs almost every season he was there.
As I looked through his history, there were two really remarkable things that stood out to me. In the AFL, Lamonica's winning percentage as a starter was .900 (40-4-1) in 45 games, the best ever in the AFL.
In a game against the Bills in 1969 he set a new record of 6 touchdown passes in the first half. That record that has been matched only once, by Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers against the Chicago Bears in 2014.
On the morning of the hunt we were going to meet Daryle an hour north of Bakersfield in the town of Corcoran. We arrived a little early, and entered a mini-mart to have some coffee and donuts until his arrival. About ten minutes later Daryle showed up and joined us.
When we walked outside to leave, Steve let out a loud yell. "My truck is gone. Someone stole my truck!" It was a cold morning and it seems he had left the engine running with the heater on.
None of us really knew what to do for a few moments, when Daryle suddenly announced that he had moved the vehicle around to the side of the building before entering.
He said he had been with Steve on other occasions where he had left his truck running while doing business, and he wanted to show him what might happen sometime. Well, we all started laughing. And, Steve was ribbed about it for the rest of the day.
After the truck incident, we all drove south to the holding ponds and built a couple of nice shallow pit blinds. All of our gear, including decoys, stakes, netting, and guns, were put in a boat that we just walked out to the area we were hunting. It was a terrific morning overall, with numerous bunches of large Canada geese working the spread, and we had no problem bagging limits for all the gunners.
A few weeks ago I contacted Daryle at his home in Fresno and ask if he could send me some comments about his relationship with Steve Merlo over the years. He was kind enough to return the following information.
"George Dollar was a fishing buddy in Bakersfield, and he first introduced me to Steve Merlo. We hit it off right away as he liked to hunt and fish all kinds of animals and fish. Steve poured plastic worms that would catch fish anywhere you used them," said Lamonica.
"In fact, he gave me the formula and I pour my own to this day. I used to tease him that he could catch a fish out of a bathtub if it had water in it.
"I remember very vivid as we were fishing a local lake in Bakersfield. I tied my hook and bait identical to his. He made five casts and caught five nice bass. I ask him what I was doing wrong, and he said, 'nothing.' I said, 'Let me see your rod.' I took his rod and cast three times and caught three nice Bass. He started laughing out loud and said, 'Now, do not tell anyone else.'
"My friend Don Springer owns a duck club. I was shooting ducks with him and Steve, when three mallards came over the blind. Both Don and I said, "Too high, too high." Steve stands up and kills two big drakes. He could shoot with the best of them.
"I still fish the same today and catch a lot. Steve could shoot a shotgun and rifle as good as anyone I have ever been with. He was born to be an outdoorsman, and had a passion for it. I always thought of him as my brother, and good friend. To make things more competitive, his wife Candy could beat us both. He was a special friend."
I just want to thank Daryle for his help with putting this column together. He was, and still is, a one of a kind person. He will always be on my list as one of the "good guys."