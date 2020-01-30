Whoosh! Another year gone. Just like that.
When the prairie fire swept across seven square miles of the area south of the Kern Wildlife Refuge last spring, I had a thought it might be a bad omen of some kind. My entire duck blind was obliterated.
Wood flooring, wood stakes, camo netting and plastic seats disappeared. Not a trace left. Only some metal stakes. 90 percent of the shrubs in the area went, too.
And, I was right. In the column I wrote last year, I said the following.
"Last year at this time I said it was the worst ever for me up to then. 66 years of hunting and I did not think it could be that bad. I was wrong. This year's hunting made it look like a cake walk. You would not believe how many times I sat in a blind and never saw one duck flying. Not one."
Well, now you can echo that statement. Last year, I did see a few birds, and bagged a couple. This year, I only hunted six days and never saw a duck in the sky. Zero. None. Zilch.
The biggest reason was that I had some health issues and missed at least six weeks of hunting time. And, while I'm on the subject, I have a whole new insight to people who have had hospital stays. What a nightmare.
Being 80 years old and entering a hospital for the first time was an absolute terror. My condolences to all those before who had long stays. You all know what I mean. Mine was only six days, but the physical problems before and after kept me from wanting to hunt. Thank God it is all past today.
I've spoken to a number of friends in this area who shoot on private clubs, and they all were saying the same thing... "Where's the ducks?"
Just sporadic gunning for the most part for Shovelers and Teal. I'm still convinced the major problem is the flooding of the rice fields up in the Sacramento Basin and refuge areas. It has been mostly downhill since they stopped burning these fields some years ago to stop air pollution in the valley.
The waterfowl that used to head south, now just stay up there and gorge themselves. The best evidence of this can be seen on a website called "Nor Cal Refuge and Rice Hunters".
I have followed it all season and every day there are photos of hunters bagging full limits of geese and ducks like Mallards, Widgeon, Pintail and Gadwall and geese.
There were even a number of pictures showing some real odd ball birds, too, like Baikal Teal from Russia, European Widgeon, Egyptian Goose, Black Bellied Tree Ducks, an Australian Shoveler, lots of birds with bands, some cross breeds and an albino Pintail.
Also, this was on a daily basis. Not just weekends. My sons and I made a trip up there last year and had a great shoot, so it looks like I better start planning another one for this time next year.
In closing, I have to say that there was one upside to this past season. My hunting partner, Steve Newbrough, is an expert in the knowledge of the best natural duck foods found in the wild. For the past few years, our pond has had nothing growing that you could consider duck feeds.
This year we decided to start planting seeds in the early part of the season when the water first came available. If we could keep water on it through the early months and get growth started, it would carry over into the springtime, then hit it with a little water to last until August and hopefully it carries into the new season.
It looks like the plan has worked really well. We have some great patches of natural duck feed scattered across the pond and are getting excited that this next season will turn our little spot into a great feed pond that will attract birds like it has never done before.
The main seeds we used were SwampTimothy, Watergrass, Smartweed and Spangletop. We will see.
ONE FINAL NOTE: Earlier this week I spoke with Kern Wildlife Refuge manager Nick Stanley about the season at the refuge so far this year. There are currently 4,800 acres flooded, and the refuge has an estimated 35,000 to 40,000 birds.
"Although Kern didn't get its full water allocation, I would rate this year an overall B+ to A because of the success the hunters are having on the refuge," Stanley said.
As of last Saturday, 2,375 hunters had harvested 7,087 waterfowl for a bird per hunter average of 3.0 this season.
