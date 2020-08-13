Wow! Where does time go?
After being cooped up for five months doing the same daily routine I almost forgot that hunting seasons were almost upon us. It's hard to believe that it's been just a year since I was sitting on a stool with my son Mark, and grandsons Grayson and Connor, looking for doves.
So, here we go. Below is a listing of the 2020 upland game seasons:
DOVES: Mourning & White Winged . . .Statewide . . .Sept. 1 - 15 & Nov. 14 - Dec. 28. . . .Daily Bag Limit 15, up to 10 of which may be White Winged . . . Possession Limit . . Triple the daily bag. Spotted Dove, and Ringed Neck Turtle Dove . . .No Limit. . . . Eurasian Collared Dove. . . All Year Season. No Limit.
QUAIL: Zone Q1 (Mountain Quail Only) Sept. 12 - Oct. 16. . . Bag Limit 10. . . Possession Limit . . Triple the daily bag. . . Zone Q1 (All Quail) Oct. 17 - Jan. 31. . . Bag Limit 10. . . Possession Limit. . Triple the daily bag. . . Zone Q2 (All Quail) Sept. 26 - Jan. 31. . . Zone Q3 (All Quail) Oct. 17 - Jan. 31. . . Early season for hunters with Junior Hunting Licences in Mojave National Preserve. . .Oct. 3 - 4. Archery Only. . .Aug. 15 - Sept. 4. . . Falconry. . . Aug. 15 - Feb. 28.
CHUKAR: General Statewide Season. . . Oct. 17 - Jan. 31. . . Daily Bag Limit 6. . . Possession Limit. . .Triple the daily bag. . . Archery Only Aug. 15 - Sept. 4. . . Falconry Aug. 15 - Feb. 28.
GREATER SAGE GROUSE: Season Closed Statewide. . . General Archery North Mono Zone hunting by permit only. General Archer & Falconry hunting by permit only.
SOOTY (BLUE) & RUFFED GROUSE: General Season Sept. 12 - Oct. 12. . . Daily Bag Limit 2. . . All of one species or mixed. . . Possession Limit . . .Triple the daily bag. . . Archery Only. . . Aug. 15 - Sept. 4. Falconry. . . Aug. 15 - Feb. 28.
WHITE TAILED PTARMIGAN: General & Archery Statewide Season Sept. 12 - 20. Daily Bag Limit 2. Possession Limit 2 per season. Falconry Statewide Aug. 15 - Feb. 28.
WILD TURKEY: Fall Season Nov. 14 - Dec. 13. . . Daily Bag Limit 1 either sex. . . Possession Limit 2 per season. . . Spring General Season March 27 - May 2, 2021. . . Daily Bag Limit 1 Bearded. . . Possession Limit 3 per season, combined. . . Archery Only May 3 - May 16, 2021. . . Additional Junior Mar. 20 & 21, 2021 & May 3 - 16, 2021.
BAND TAILED PIGEONS: North Season Sept. 19 - 26. . . South Season Dec. 19 - 26. . . Daily Bag Limit 2 per day. . . Possession Limit Triple - the daily bag.
SNIPE: General Statewide Oct. 17 - Jan.31. . . Daily Bag Limit 8. . . Possession Limit Triple the daily bag.
PHEASANT: General Statewide Nov. 14 - Dec. 27. Daily Bag Limit 2 males per day for the first two days of the season; 3 males per day after the first two days of the season. . . Possession Limit Triple the daily bag. Archery Only Oct. 10 - Nov. 1 & Dec. 28 - Jan. 24. . . Daily Bag Limit 2 pheasants per day for the first two days of the season; 3 pheasants per day after the first two days of the season. The daily archery bag may contain not more than 1 female pheasant. . . Possession Limit Triple the daily bag. . . Falconry Aug. 15 - Feb. 28. . . Daily Bag Limit 2 pheasants per day for first two days of the season; 3 pheasants per day after the first two days of the season. The falconry bag may contain birds of either sex. Hawking hours are sunrise to sunset.. . Possession Limit Triple the daily bag.
ONE FINAL NOTE: Non-Lead Ammunition Requirements Are Currently In Effect. It requires hunters to use certified non-lead shot when taking any upland game anywhere in the state.
