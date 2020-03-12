I received an e-mail recently from a reader commenting about the column I did some months ago called "The Return of the Killer B's."
It was about the fastest duck hunt I had ever been involved with when filming, and all of my three sons were part of the group shooting full limits of Mallards, and a few extra by mistake, in only 15 minutes. It made me start thinking about the biggest, quickest, and most taken as far as Canada geese were concerned
It did not take me too long to come up with the following list, because those things are very hard to put out of one's memory. So, here we go.
THE BIGGEST: It was the mid-1960s and I was on a hunt with three of my skeet shooting friends Ron Hurlbert, Marvin Hambrick and Mike Pelkey. It was the third time I had hunted in the northeast corner of the state at a town called Eagleville. The guide was Hank Beeman, and he always put the hunters in prime spots where there was a lot of bird activity.
I have a very vivid recall of the flock of nine large Canada geese approaching us from about a half mile away. At 200 yards they set their wings into that familiar upside down "V" shape, and headed right into our decoy spread. It was at this time when I could not help but notice that three or four of the birds looked much larger than the rest of the flock. When we all rose to fire, I picked out one of these monsters and downed it with two quick shots.
After retrieving, I set the bird aside because I wanted to weigh it back at the camp. Thinking back now, I am pretty sure it was not one of the "giant" Canada geese that Steve Merlo and I began to pursue some years later. No white ring around the neck, and no white patch on its forehead. Just a big, oversized common Canada. I was shocked when it tipped the scales at 15.3 pounds. Just awesome.
THE QUICKEST: I could put this category into two phases because hunting here in California in my early years before hunting in Canada, the limit was only three per man.
I remember during the hunt I mentioned already, that the four of us downed nine birds out of one flock one morning. Not bad for only 12 shots taken. That only left three birds to fill our limit, and if I recall, we did that out of the next bunch about 15 minutes later. But, let's talk about Canada with an eight bird limit per day for each gunner.
I was filming alongside four shooters with my old pal Brent Reil at Beaverhill Outfitters near Tofield, Canada. We were in a stand-up brush blind in the middle of a pea field, and the geese began working right at first light.
I recall the numbers . . eight . . seven . .five . . nine . . and 3. 32 birds. This was the total taken out of five straight flocks that were no more than 20 yards away over the decoys. The whole incident took 21 minutes!
THE MOST: This hunt was certainly an easy recall. I was filming with Blaine Burns and Black Dog Outfitters out of Tofield. My son Mark, and three local shooting friends, Rocky Lacertoso, John Kirchenski, and Brian Burt joined me.
Normally, a group of four hunters would be taken to the field by one of the guide's helpers, but on this particular morning Blaine had another group of five join us. He said all the geese in the area were coming off a nearby river by the hundreds and crossing a huge field.
The field was covered with light snow that had fallen the night before, and we set up two adjoining brush blinds. Shortly after shooting time, 30 minutes before sunrise, the geese started flowing across the area.
Some of the small bunches would work the decoys, but most of the activity was just pass shooting the large flocks. It looked like it was raining geese. I managed to get some terrific film before the shooting stopped about 78 minutes after it started.
It was an unforgettable sight to see 72 Canada geese spread out on the ground after it was all over. You are probably wondering what we do with all the geese we bag on these trips I have been on over the years. I can assure you they are never wasted. Some are eaten by the hunters while there.
Others are given away to local people, including members of the Hutterite colony nearby. And, many are frozen and brought back home by the hunters after going through U.S. Customs. This hunt was the all-time, biggest, best ever....bar none!
ONE FINAL NOTE: Readers should try to attend the Sportsmen's Boat, RV & Outdoor Show being held at the Kern County Fairground Friday through Sunday. A great, one-of-a-kind event held annually here in town. Free admission for kids 12 and under.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.