Many of my readers may not be aware that Kern County is home to one of California's tule elk natural reserves.
This species of elk is only found in California and is named after the tule, which is a species of sedge native to freshwater marshes here in the state. A few hundred years ago when Europeans first arrived, there was an estimated 500,000 tule elk roaming these regions, but by 1870 they were thought to be extinct, or near so.
But, in 1874-1875, a single breeding pair was discovered near Buena Vista Lake. Measures were taken to protect these animals, and today the population exceeds 5,000.
Cattle baron Henry Miller is credited with saving this first pair and told his men to protect them. When the huge Miller-Lux ranch was subdivided, hunting was resumed. The population was reduced to 72 head, and by the turn of the 20th century this number had dropped to only 28.
A rancher in the Owens Valley took a small group to his ranch, and they began to thrive. Through efforts of the California Department of Fish and Game, three permanent elk herds were established, and at the present time there are close to a dozen reserves throughout the state.
The local site is very easy to get to. Just head west out of town on Stockdale Highway. After crossing Interstate 5, you proceed one mile.
There is a Reserve sign telling you to turn left at Morris Road, and then just two miles to the Reserve headquarters. It is open daily from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., and I believe there are auto tours available on the last Saturday of every month. Call (661) 764-6881 for more information.
BASIC FIREARMS & HUNTER EDUCATION COURSE: Next course offered is a two day course on March 28-29. March 30 is an internet follow-up course. This is sponsored by Jay Busby. For more information call (661) 871-9025.
