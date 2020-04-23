Fifty-three years ago. April 14-16, 1967.
The Western Open Skeet Championships held in El Monte at the International Trap & Skeet range.
Three of the best days of my skeet shooting career, bar none. It was one of the big shoots of the year and attracted top gunners from across the country.
I was lucky enough to be shooting very well at the time, having broken a score of 299 x 300 just three weeks before using the .410, 20 and 12 gauges.
My great friend and two-man team partner, Alex Kerr, was letting me stay at his home so I did not have to commute.
The .410 bore was being shot on Friday afternoon just as a storm front began to move into the L.A. basin. We were met with gusty winds as we took the field, and if someone said they would give me a 97 or 98 on the scoreboard withoug shooting, I would have taken it.
Somehow, I managed to run a hundred straight and win the event. Alex was runner-up with a 97 x 100. This was my second 100 with the "pee wee" gun, having won the World title the year before.
On Saturday, we were met with even worse winds and scattered showers all day. I do not know how I managed to do it, but I ran 100 straights with both the 28 gauge and 20 gauge, winning both titles outright.
Up until this date, the world record score for a four-gun 400 target shoot was 398 x 400 set some years before by a junior shooter from Illinois, Bob Shuley. We didn't talk about me being 300 straight that night, but on the way to the club the next morning, Alex asked "Are you nervous, Ken?"
I just looked at him and replied, "Surely you jest!"
It was a beautiful, after-the-storm sunny morning driving on the freeway, and Alex just said, "If you work as hard this morning as you did yesterday in the rain, you can't miss. Just remember...one at a time."
I knew that if I could just get through the first 25 targets and find a rhythm, I had a chance to make history.
Everything worked out just right during the 12-gauge event, and when I walked to station eight to break my final targets, the shooters on the adjoining fields stopped firing and came over to the fence to watch me.
After smoking my last low-eight target, a huge roar went up from the gallery. I had done it. A perfect 400 x 400!
I was weak in the knees and happy beyond words.
I had a chance to sweep all of the gun championships if I could win the 12-gauge title. Eight of us started the miss and out shoot off. After eight rounds and 200 targets, I was the only one left along side two All-American Junior shooters, Mike Pelkey and Dianne Vermillion.
We started the ninth round, and I missed the low-house target from station No. 2. I had ran a total of 605 straight targets for the week end before missing. Pelkey missed a target just two stations later, and Dianne became the gun champion. A well deserved honor for her. She was one terrific shooter.
People have told me that my margin of victory for the All-Around title of 13 birds may be the largest in history. Alex was runner-up with 387 x 400. And, I was using old paper shells with felt wads. Just an amazing and crazy three days for me.
My guns were a Winchester Model 42 pump action for the .410 event, and Winchester Model 12's for the other three gauges. As of this date, I am lucky enough to be the only shooter in history to achieve this score with pump action guns.
Every year about this time, I remember that tournament, and just thank the Lord for blessing me in such a special way, and allowing me to meet and make a great number of new friends during that time of my life.
