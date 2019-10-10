I have a vivid memory of one morning during the initial 1970s when a young man, who appeared to be in his early 20's, walked into my office at Barnes Big O Tire on the Garces Circle, and asked for a job.
He wanted to know if he could paint the huge water colored sale signs that adorned the windows of the shop. I said that might be possible, and asked his name. He replied, "Bill Davis." I hired him, and for the next few weeks he came by and did a nice job.
While talking one day, he said he had attended a prestigious art school near Santa Barbara. I asked if he could paint objects...like , maybe a duck.
He said he had not but would like to try. I told him to find a picture of a Pintail duck and see what he could come up with. A couple of weeks later he came in with one of the most amazing paintings I had ever seen.
It was a drake Pintail standing next to a marsh with bull-rushes all around. The bird was just about life size, and to the eye had almost every feather in pristine detail. It almost looked like a photograph, and was on about a 14" x 20' piece of canvas, and was a water color. I told William "Bill" Davis that I thought he had missed his calling.
His work was as good as many things I had seen on the commercial market. I asked if he could paint a Canada goose, and sure enough, in a week he brought in a larger painting of geese.
Then it was a Wood duck, and next a Pheasant taking flight from a field. The detail in these works was just extraordinary. I decided to try and help him sell them. I found a local businessman who purchased most of them. If I remember right, the price was only about $250 to $300.
It was shortly after this period that Bill's career took a huge upswing. He had an encounter with a local businessman that most of you readers have heard of — Mike Stier. Mike saw the potential that Davis had and took him under his wing, so to speak.
He commissioned him to do a number of watercolors, and they all sold quickly as limited edition prints. An artist was born. Stier financed and promoted the William Davis Wildlife Art Corporation, and helped Bill start up his expensive three-dimensional art program. It was not long until Bill became involved in his bronze figurines.
He made his own molds and used his own new casting process to create the fine bronze pieces he is famous for today. These included world class big game, wild birds, and Native American people. Bill and his wife Viki moved to Cody, Wyoming which was a hot bed for great artists. They then established a home in Nebraska.
It was here back in 2010 that Bill suffered an apparent fatal heart attack at the age of 61 while hunting grouse with friends and his dog.
William Davis will long be remembered for his works that include Rocky Mountain Sheep, ducks, shorebirds, partridge, and bull elk. He also did a number of African big game animals, and produced a ten item pen and ink set of North American big game. His most famous work was a bronze showing Teddy Roosevelt on a horse, surrounded by his hunting dogs and a dead bear on a pack mule. It was valued at $30,000.
William "Bill" Davis was, and will always be, missed by many.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.