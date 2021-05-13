KEN BARNES: One, two, three....Triples for you and me

Well, summer is almost here and I am doing nothing. Bird seasons are gone and I have yet learned how to be a good fisherman. For most of my life I used to hunt birds from September to February, and then target shooting would take over until the end of August.
So, I had little time to fish. My friend Chris Jones has told me he would take me and my son Mark off shore at Morro Bay, so I might work on that. And, Steve Newbrough said he wants to take Mark back up to that 2-foot by 1-foot creek in the hills out of Springville for some more trout like they did two years ago.
He also mentioned going for Golden Trout in the high country out of Kernville. But, that is a four-and-half hour drive, one way, on a slow winding road. Not for me. And, Larry Merlo said he would show me the ropes for nabbing bass out of the California Aqueduct. I just have to make myself get up and go.
For the past year, or so, I have been sending weekly clips from my hunting videos in Canada to a waterfowl website. I get a lot of likes, and often comments. One recently showed a gunner only bagging one nice goose out of a flock that was right in his face. A comment stated that the guy should have had a triple with ease, but did not.
A few years ago on one of my trips filming in Canada, a group of hunters were discussing hunting techniques after dinner one evening. One of the guys, Bob, mentioned that he rarely could bag a "triple" when hunting ducks and geese. . . a triple being able to bring down three birds with three consecutive shots.
There was a framed painting on the wall showing a small group of mallard ducks landing, so I asked him to look at it and tell me which duck he would shoot first. The art work was very much like the one seen in today's column.
"Oh, I would blast that big old drake right there in front, and then go after the others," he immediately said.
I told him if he did that his chances of getting a triple would not be as good as they could be if he would forget about the closest bird, and go after one of the back birds first. He asked me to explain that concept, so I gave it my best shot. No pun intended!
The key to getting three in a row is to line up the birds properly so you have one long continuous swing when firing. Forget about the closest bird.
It is still going to be close after firing two quick shots first at other birds. Picking a bird that is only 10 or 12 feet behind the leader really does not change your lead by any amount that matters. What counts is hitting the first bird, then keeping the gun going in the same direction to the second. You take that bird out, and go on to the third, which should be the closest to you when you first fired. And, make sure you stay down on the stock firmly.
It is amazing how many shots are missed because your cheek is off the wood. I've seen video clips on the Outdoor Channel of hunters with their face two inches or more away from the gun on their second or third shot. It's the difference between a hit or a miss. The fact that many hunters are shooting 3-inch or 3 1/2-inch magnum loads is also one reason for this happening. Heavy clothing in cold weather may contribute to this, too. Just be sure you can see the rib on the gun and you have the beads lined up with each other.
Now it's time to put this information to work using the picture you're seeing on this page. The question is. . . which Pintail would you shoot first? Let's pretend that there are no birds on the ground and that you are in a blind about 25 yards from the approaching flock and well hidden. If you take the nearest lead bird first, you will then have to move your gun back to the right to pick up a second shot, and then move back to the left to see your lead and shoot.
This is a really "herky-jerky" move and should be avoided. If I was firing at the birds shown, I would take the far bird on the right, then the second bird from the left, and finally the bottom-left bird. I am not taking the bird directly in front of my first shot, because I do not want to bag hens. My second option would be to move up to the upper pair and take the drake on the left as my third shot. Nice and smooth . . .boom . . .boom . . .boom. Plop . . . plop . . . plop. You must remember that when your first shot goes off the other birds will flair up and to the left immediately. But they are all well within killing range.
The key is not to get focused on that bird that is close when rising to fire. Be staring at that back bird.
I have a little more to relate about Bob, who I mentioned at the start of the column. The following year I went back to Canada for another hunt with the same outfitter. The guide mentioned he had a group coming in from the Bay area after dinner. Sure enough, they showed up and there was Bob again.
Without hesitation he approached me and said, "Ken . . Ken, I have to tell you what happened last year after I left here and went home for our duck season. I remembered everything you said and had absolutely the best shooting ever. I shoot in the Grasslands west of Merced, and I have never had so many triples on ducks my entire life. It was amazing, and I just want to thank you so much for all the information about lining the birds up, and especially about staying down on the stock. It was totally awesome."
I thanked him for the great compliment, and to please pass the information on to his fellow hunters so that we can all save some ammunition.