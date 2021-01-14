A few weeks ago, I was making plans for a morning hunt on my pond near the Kern Wildlife Refuge. So, I asked my wife, Loretta, if she would like to join me. She, and two of my granddaughters, had helped me earlier in the season brush the blind, so I thought it would be fun for her to sit in it during hunting time.
She reminded me that one time back in the 1970s we had shared a blind at a club south of Bakersfield, and she really enjoyed it. She said "Let's do it again."
The waterfowl season thus far has been no different than the last three or four that I have mentioned in columns. Just no ducks in the air for hours on end. As we were sitting, I told Loretta that 30 to 40 years ago if we were here in the same spot, that it would be near impossible to not stand up at any time in the morning. . . look into the sky and do a slow 360 degree turn. . . and not see ducks flying somewhere. Singles, pairs, or small and large flocks on any shoot day when the refuge and local clubs were shooting. She then asked me what had changed.
I blame this on three very distinct happenings over the years. The first is loss of habitat in this area. I have been trying to bag waterfowl here for close to 70 years. I remember so many sloughs and waterways that were always available for good shooting. One out near I-5 was called the Kern River Slough, and my friends and I had some great hunts on it.
But now, there has not been water in it for the past 10 to 12 years. What little water we get here in the valley is being taken for farming. And, so many drought years have made the situation even worse. No habitat. . no ducks.
The second reason for the decline is the type of farming that is being done now as compared to years ago. Grain crops that would always attract waterfowl are in decline year after year at the present. They are being replaced by much more profitable orchards of various types. One of the key areas I used to hunt was in the Tulare Lake Basin near the city of Corcoran.
Unless things have changed, the J.G. Boswell Company is the largest privately owned farm in the world. During the years I hunted that area, Boswell would have thousands of acres of grain crops that would be flooded after harvesting each year. These included safflower and milo. It was nothing to see 40,000 to 50,000 migrating ducks gorging themselves on a 320 acre section of flooded land. And, these were scattered all over the area. Most of the ducks were a hunter favorite, the Pintail.
It is hard to explain the joy of sitting next to one of these checks in the fog and having these birds swirl around you non-stop. Easy limits every time. They also planted thousands of acres of winter barley that would just be starting to grow, so many of the Canada Geese in the area would take to these for breakfast.
There were enough birds that I was able to become a goose guide for a few years and this was the locale I used.
The last reason, I think for the decline, falls on the shoulders of the Sacramento area rice farmers. Up until 1990, rice fields in that area were traditionally burned after harvest to dispose of the leftover straw and to control disease and pest problems that can carry over between crops.
Unfortunately, the burning impacted the air quality of the Sacramento Valley region during the burn season. The rice industry worked with the State Legislature on a program to reduce rice straw burning between 1990 and 2000 to improve air quality. Up until that time, 95% of the fields were being burned.
After that time, the figure dropped to 5%. The effect this had on waterfowl migrating through the valley was astonishing.
Birds that would normally continue into the southern end of the San Joaquin Valley to forage for food, now began to spend the winter eating daily on the flooded rice fields. Great news if you were a waterfowler living in that area, but not so great for the rest of us here in the south end of the valley.
In closing, I would just say that it looks like this is the way it is going to be from now on. I have talked to various friends that shoot on some of the long-time, local private clubs, and it sounds like we are all "in the same boat." Full limits of birds are rare, and they are usually lesser quality ducks including a majority of Shovelers. And, the Pintail limit is only one.
I am so thankful I was able to spend all my early years hunting when things were better, and just wish my kids and grand kids would have had the same opportunity.
ONE FINAL NOTE: I would really like hearing from one member of some of the local clubs in the area about how the year has been for you. A nice paragraph would do, and be sure to give your name and the club's name. Just E-Mail me at your convenience.