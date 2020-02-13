Well, another February rolls into play and that means it's time for one of the city's best annual special nights.
The Bob Elias Sports Hall of Fame dinner will be held this coming Wednesday evening at the Marriott Hotel starting at 5:30 p.m. for the social hour, and dinner beginning at 7.
I well remember when I was lucky enough to be inducted way back in 1973. At that time, the honorees did not know they were going in. It was a well guarded secret.
Someone had to invite or entice you to attend the dinner, and then you would get the surprise of your life. Past Bakersfield Californian Sports Editor Larry Press told my wife Loretta that he had a couple of extra tickets and hoped we could make it.
I almost passed out when the M.C. began speaking about my career in shooting and life here in Bakersfield. Today, the event is talked about and written well in advance. The presentation is totally awesome, with beautiful video presentations given for each of the new inductees. There are usually between 200 to 300 guests that are served a delicious meal before the presentation and new members speak. It is really something special.
Some of you readers may not know how all of this began in the late 1960s and has been going on for over 50 years. This organization was founded to honor the leading local sportscaster of that era, Bob Elias. This newly formed entity was an offshoot of the Bakersfield Jockey Club, a group which met weekly to honor standout area athletes, primarily those in high school and college.
Elias had always voiced an opinion that these individuals should be honored in perpetuity, so after his death in 1965, an annual dinner was started in 1967 to enshrine these local sports figures. Bob will always be remembered for his line, "You don't have to take part in a sport to be a good one."
The first dinner ceremony was well promoted and had nine great local athletes inducted, including pro footballer Frank Gifford, tennis great Dennis Ralston, and major league baseball player Johnny Callison.
Over the years since that time I have told a great many people that, in my mind, there could not be anywhere in the United States, a city, or county, that could come close to producing the diverse number of great athletes that Kern County has had over the years.
I'm talking about world champions in various sports, amateur champions, college champions, and top figures in most professional sports. The list is endless.
And then we throw in a few coaches in all of these areas, also. An amazing group. Now, let's take a quick look at this year's honorees.
Casey Mears: I would have to be living in a cave for the last 50 years if I did not recognize this family name. Casey was a Stockdale High graduate who began racing go-karts in 1991. He is a veteran of 489 races in his 15 year career in the NASCAR Cup Series, where he posted one win — the 2007 Coca-Cola 600. He also had 107 races in 10 years in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, and works as a NASCAR analyst for Fox Sports 1.
Jerry Scott: After graduating from Wasco High in 1970, Jerry went on to lettering in track and field at Cal State Bakersfield. He had a 28 year career as an NCAA Division 1 basketball official, as well as many more years officiating in the Big West Conference, the West Coast Conference, and the WAC. He was the head track and field coach for boys and girls at Wasco High from 1984-93 and 1997 where his team posted 122 wins in dual and triangular meets.
Ryan Mathews: A West High graduate, Mathews had a seven year NFL career as a running back for the San Diego Chargers and the Philadelphia Eagles. As a senior at West, he led the nation with 3,396 rushing yards (9.97 yards per attempt) and 44 touchdowns as a running back, and added 851 passing yards and 11 touchdowns as a quarterback.
Scott Semar: Since 1992, Scott has coached numerous athletes who have excelled at the national and international levels, including Olympic Games, Olympic Trials, Pan American Games, World Championships, and the USA Track and Field Championships. A graduate of Wasco High in 1974, Scott became a coach at Bakersfield High and Cal State Bakersfield where he led numerous girls and boys to a number of state titles.
You still have time to purchase tickets from the Mechanics Bank Ticket Office or Raymonds Trophies. I will see you there.
