Wow. Another year flies by.
It just seems like a few months ago when I took the field with my son Mark, and my grandson Grayson.
But, here we are again with another dove opening that starts the fall and winter hunting seasons. So, let's get some of the basics you should be thinking about out of the way.
LEAD SHOT BAND: Well, we have seen this coming for a number of years. Lead shot is now banded statewide for doves, upland game, and waterfowl as of July 1. When using steel shot for doves, I recommend #7 size shot. And don't forget, you need to be registered with a licensed dealer prior to buying ammo now. Ugh!!
HUNTING LICENSE: Don't forget to renew your hunting license that expired in July. Some years ago I was with a group and one of the fellows stopped shooting and began walking to the car.
I asked what the problem was and he replied, "I just remembered I did not buy a new license for the year."
And be sure to include the upland game stamp that is an additional cost. Get duck stamps too if you hunt waterfowl. Total cost for all this is about $100 now. I remember when it was less than $10.
HUNTING GROUNDS: You need to do some scouting before taking the field. It is so important to get permission on any of the lands you hunt.
Best fields are harvested grain and milo. Orchards can be exciting, too. Just remember to be with someone who has permission, or get permission yourself. Nothing more humbling than being chased off by a land owner.
GUNS AND AMMO: Always try to shoot an open choke gun. Skeet choke or improved cylinder are the best. If you are in a good shoot with a lot of birds, try taking birds at 20 yards or less.
And don't infringe on other shooters' 40-yard space. You should also take the time to get in a few rounds of skeet at the Kern County Gun Club. A little practice will fine tune you. Remember, most shots on doves are taken under 20 yards, and require only 1-to-2 feet of lead.
And the key to bagging doubles or triples is staying firmly on the stock after the first shot.
SEASONS AND LIMITS: Sept. 1-15 and Nov. 9-23. Bag limit is 15 per day with a triple possession limit. No limit on spotted doves, ringed turtle doves, and eurasion collard doves.
Of the 15 per day limit, 10 may be white wing doves. And, be sure to use mosquito repellent for early morning pests I cannot do a dove column without without giving you Steve Merlo's recipe for cooking these winged delights.
This is directly from his book titled, "The Official, Can't Live Without It, EASY, Wild Game And Fish Cookbook."
