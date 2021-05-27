KEN BARNES: Fun in the sun? Let's fish Truxtun Lake

I know you've heard me say it before, but I will say it again. I am not a fisherman.
Most of my life I spent upland game and waterfowl hunting from the first of September until the end of January. Then it was competition skeet shooting for the next six months.
The only real fishing I was involved with was when I took occasional trips with my old friends Leroy Fontana and Steve Merlo to Lake Isabella where we would use Leroy's boat and troll for trout. Not what I would call real fishing since we would just drop lines with deep water plugs and drive around until something took the lure.
Got a lot of nice 3-to-6 pound trout though. And, one other time I was doing a film of Steve bass fishing, and he wanted me to cast a few times. Well, as luck would have it I reeled in a nice 8-pound largemouth bass. That was exciting.
There is something locally that always draws my interest when driving alongside Truxtun Avenue near the lake. It is rare that I have never seen someone fishing in various areas of the serene lake. It got me to thinking about some interesting questions of how good or bad the fishing is in this local pond. I decided to head over that way and try to meet some of the anglers personally, and do a third degree to come up with some answers.
My questions would be in the form of a short quiz.
1: Where can you park a vehicle to gain access?
2: What type of rod and reel do you use?
3: What weight line is best?
4: Do you use artificial or live bait?
5: What species of fish do you regularly catch the most of?
I pulled into the parking area at the east end of the lake Saturday before last, and walked about 200 yards to the west along side the Kern River bed.
I saw three young teenagers just setting up their gear to do some fishing, so I approached them, introduced myself, and began having a chat with Skyler Berhow. He said he always parked in the lot because crossing Truxtun was usually dangerous. I asked what type of fish they were going for that morning and he replied Largemouth Bass.
He has seen many in the 5-to-10 pound range caught at the lake, and today he was using live worms for bait with the hopes of catching one. His rod was using 10-pound test line, also.
After a nice chat with the young men, I noticed a man about 100 yards down the lake who seemed to be just casting using a very large rod and reel, and did not have any type of fishing gear lying around on the ground. He told me he was just practicing long casts because he was going on a trip below San Diego to fish for tuna, and he needed to make casts of about 200 yards at least.
I watched as he put a couple of tosses almost across the other side of the lake. There was one more fellow fishing that morning and he was on the south side of the reservoir right up against Truxtun.
I walked along the shoreline to the east, and then made a bee-line to meet him. His name was Issa Atiyeh, and he was a local businessman who fished the lake quite often in his spare time. He had two rods implanted in the ground, and I could see two tagged fish he had already caught swimming off shore.
The fish were Carp, which is what he usually tried to snare.
He was using yellow corn for bait, and there was a bowl-full sitting on the ground. He said he was using a 15-pound test line and a 10-pound test leader. Issa was a real gentleman to say the least, and I really enjoyed my time with him.
We began to show each other hunting photos because his family was into upland bird shooting in a big way, just as I was.
He had hundreds stored on his phone. Before leaving, I took a photo of him that is seen in today's column.
When I reached this point in writing this story, I thought I would go online and search times the California Fish & Game stocked the lake with trout. I saw a few web pages, but one jumped out at me. It was a column my old hunting partner, Steve Merlo, did in 2016 about fishing at Truxtun Lake.
He said he had noticed the lake being stocked with trout one day, and just wondered how good it could be to fish there. So, a week later he, his wife Candy and cousin Joe Walsh decided to give it a try.
They managed to catch five-fish trout limits in no time. The following is from the close of his story and sums up what can happen while fishing Truxtun Lake. . . .
"Using light tackle, power baits and salmon eggs, each finessed our fish into biting and we had a ball. Others fishing nearby also caught plenty of fish and we were impressed with both quality and quantity. Several others related stories of big bass, lots of crappie, giant carp and the occasional catfish all taken from the lake, and I came away with a new respect for the urban reservoir."
