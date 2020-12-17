Many of my readers may not be familiar with the different types of waterfowl that I mention in my columns so often.
Basically, there are two types of ducks. These are puddle and diving. Most of the birds here in the valley that I have hunted over the years are the puddle ducks. The most common in this area are the mallard, pintail, teal and shoveler. They generally feed in very shallow water and need only to tip their heads down to gorge themselves on the submerged seeds that are flooded.
The most seen diving ducks are canvasback, redhead, and bluebill. These birds will dive up to 25 feet to try and find edible food, and are most commonly found on lakes and large rivers.
And, there is one more group of birds that falls into the diving duck species. These are the sea ducks that are found along the Atlantic and Pacific ocean coastal areas. The most sought after by hunters are the old squaw, three types of scoter and various types of eiders.
During the late 19th century, and into the 20th century the Chesapeake Bay area on the Atlantic coast was a haven for most all species of diving ducks. Market hunters were bagging thousands of these birds throughout the year to sell and ship to the large cities west of the Mississippi River. The canvasback was the prime eating duck most sought, and prices as much as two dollars a bird were not uncommon.
Other birds might only fetch two to three dollars per dozen. It was not unusual for gunners to bag 50 to 100 birds with one shot from a punt gun that was mounted on a boat, and fired from 50 yards at birds swimming. These had a two-inch bore and could shoot up to two pounds of shot.
Growing up here in California as a young waterfowler, I had always had visions of someday hunting on the Chesapeake Bay for diver ducks. I used to read great articles in all of the hunting magazines that were available in those days.
Finally, in 1988 I decided it was time to try and put a hunt together for that area. I did some research, and found a guide who assured me he could produce a good number of birds on a daily basis. He said I could tag along and film if I could get three paid shooters for him. I immediately started doing research as to what the trip would cost. Keep in mind, prices for everything travel wise 30 plus years ago were far less than today.
The five day trip would include airfare, car rental, motel cost, food, hunting license, and guide fees. If this were split between four of us, the whole package came out to less than $1,000 per hunter. A real bargain when compared to prices today when going to Canada and it runs at least $2,000 per man just for the guide fees for three day hunts.
Next, I had to find three people willing to make the trip. This took very little effort, and I managed to get three close friends that I hunted with locally. . . . Steve Merlo, Mike Griffith, and Adam Stull.
We flew out of LAX and landed in Washington D.C. After renting a van, we made an easy drive to the small town of St. Michaels, Maryland, where we met up with the guide. It was a historic little place, with barely a thousand inhabitants. The best part was a maritime museum where we were able to view a lot of old market hunting pieces, including a boat with a punt gun.
Meeting the guide at the dock the next morning, I was surprised to see the size of the boat we would be hunting out of. Close to 30 feet long, and setting high out of the water. I wondered how exactly this was going to work. We were taken right out into an area of the bay, and the guide and his helper began to throw strings of decoys over the side of the boat.
Most of these lines had a dozen decoys attached to one line with a large anchor. When they finished, we sat right in the middle of dozens of sea duck decoys made up mostly of Old Squaw and Scoters.
It didn't take long for large numbers of birds to start working the spread. Many just flew by, and some tried to land.
And it was endless. Generous limits meant a lot of shooting, and there were dozens of empty hulls on the boat deck and floating in the water. After the guys got their limits, the boat went roving around and many of the empties in the water were picked up by a net. It was everything I had been hoping for for years, and the group could not have been happier after two more days of the same thing. Makes me wonder if my sons might be available for a re-do in the near future.
Hmmm!
On the day we headed home there was time to do some quick sightseeing in Washington D.C.
Abe Lincoln in his memorial is a lot bigger than you think.
We stood in front of the White House, and then stopped by the Vietnam Memorial. I will never forget seeing Steve running his hand across the many names on the wall, and finally stopping on one of his best friend's that he served with in that conflict, but did not make the trip home. He paused for a minute with tears in his eyes.
It was a touching moment to observe, and made the whole journey so special.