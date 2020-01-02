Wow! Where did the year go? The older I get the faster it seems to fly by. This is a great time to remember all of the good things during the past 12 months.
FAMILY: One of the better definitions is. . ."it means to be with people who understand and accept you without condition. A family can be a small group or a large one, who all support one another. They will help you when you struggle and be there for you in trying times. They also know you as a person; knowing your quirks and habits and how to manage them."
I have been blessed with one of the best families possible. Five terrific children, eight grandkids. a loving older sister, and a loving wife for almost 50 years. Never any in fighting, back stabbing, petty jealousy, or snide remarks. Nothing but kind words — always. You read about parents who have disowned their children, or vice versa. A girl who has not spoken to her sister in five years all because of some stupid misunderstanding. Please....get on with your life. You are missing so much, and life keeps getting shorter.
My family gave me the biggest surprise of my life this year on my 80th birthday. Every member was there, along with old skeet shooting friends, hunting buddies, and a number of my high school friends from North High. It was beyond exciting.
FRIENDS: I have been blessed with so many. During my skeet shooting career I was able to meet so many great people from all across the country. I met a number of them a couple of months ago when I attended the 50th anniversary of the National Skeet Shooting Hall of Fame during the World Shoot in Texas. I saw guys I had not seen in 40 to 50 years. A terrific reunion.
Then, I have all of my hunting friends I have gained over the years. I would name names, but I might forget someone and you would be offended if I forgot you. You all know who you are, and I love each and every one of you. Just remember all those "blind times" we spent together while I was filming hunts around the world. You were the best hunting companions I could ever ask for. Who could forget Alaska, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Maine, Mexico, Argentina, Iceland, and New Zealand. Awesome memories. And, a special thanks to all of you sponsors who support the Ken Barnes Skeet Championships every spring. I am so grateful for your help.
One final note about one of my dear friends of almost 60 years. His name is Phil Murray and we first met back in 1962 when he was a 13-year-old Junior skeet shooter from the Bay Area. Over the years, he was a member of "The Californians" state skeet team that shot the World Shoot. You may recall me doing a column a few months ago about the team breaking a world record 500 x 500 during a 12 gauge event at a shoot in Kentucky back in 1979.
I sent the column to Phil, and he responded with one of the best e-mail letters I have ever received. I am going to quote him:
"Great article!! Brings back a lot of memories....I wish all of us could meet together again and talk about the old days before we pass — shooting with all you guys over the years was the highlight of my life. All the wins and trophies have long been forgotten but all you guys remain with me and I'm very proud of that. I'll never forget our first 498 x 500 in the 20 gauge at the Nationals in Kansas City.
That was my first opportunity to shoot with the Californians. I remember the last round when we were down the two targets (you and I missed) and you told me before we started the last round to work hard on every target — one at a time and don't think about a World Record or beating the Air Force guys. I damn near peed my pants!! I remember Alex Kerr jumping over the fence at his age to congratulate us for setting the World Record. What a great moment in my life!! Take care my friend and keep in touch....Phil."
---
AND A LAST NOTE: Readers may remember my column two weeks ago about time I spent with Kevin McCarthy. I mentioned him having Secret Service agents around him at all times. They are actually called Capitol Police, and there are over 2,200 members charged with protecting the United States Congress within the District of Columbia and throughout the United States and its territories. A great group of government workers doing an amazing job.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.