I am sitting on a stool in full cammo and face mask holding my video camera. Just below me on the side of the hill is Larry Merlo, who is in the same garb and holding a rifle with scope.
Another 25 yards to the right, and lower on the hill, is Bob Morris.
Bob is laying flat on the ground with an electronic game caller just below his feet. The sounds coming out are like nothing I have ever heard in my lifetime.
A loud squealing and screeching that imitates a wounded rabbit. Suddenly, I see a slight movement out of the corner of my left eye near a huge brush line. At the same moment, I see Larry quickly start to raise his rifle to fire.
But, Bob is quicker, and one blast from the shotgun he is holding lays waste to the coyote that was sneaking in for a rabbit breakfast.
During all of the years I have been filming waterfowl hunts, I have had a desire to film a coyote hunt. Steve Merlo had always told me his brother Larry was the guy to go to for this to happen. We had talked about it on occasion, but just had never let it occur.
A few weeks ago I called Larry and asked if we could finally make a hunt. He was all for it, and said he had an old friend that he had dubbed, "the King of the Coyote Killers," and would contact him about getting together.
A couple of weeks later I met Larry at his home and we headed to Dustin Acres, over in the southwest part of the county. When I met Bob Morris, he immediately said he knew me from some 50 years ago when I guided him for a Black Brant hunt at Morro Bay when he was a teenager.
Very ironic that he would be guiding me for a coyote hunt 50 years later.
He said he had been chasing coyotes for most of his life and had bagged hundreds of them over the years. Some of you readers may be wondering why these critters are hunted, if you are not going to eat them.
You have to realize that the coyote is a predator and meat eater. It eats quail, chukkar, pheasant and their eggs. It eats rabbits, deer, birds and fish.
They are found all over North America, Mexico and Central America. As of 2007, coyotes were the most abundant livestock predators in western North America, causing the majority of sheep, goat and cattle losses. The National Agricultural Statistics Service said coyotes were responsible for 60.5% of the 224,000 sheep deaths attributed to predation in 2004.
United States government agents routinely shoot, poison, trap and kill about 90,000 coyotes each year to protect livestock.
I was not able to video of the coyote that Bob had just bagged because it snuck in so quick to our spot. This was the fifth set-up we had done that morning. The electronic call used runs non-stop for about 20 minutes.
Bob said if you do not have action by that time, it is time to move. I was amazed to learn that under perfect conditions a coyote could hear the sounds for up to three to five miles away.
He was, though, able to get a photo with a camera he uses.
Walking up a small hill for the last stop of the morning, we were spotted by two coyotes about 700 to 800 yards away on the side of a very clear hillside as they ran away.
We quickly set up, hoping to call them back to us. It would have a perfect video because it was clear ground all around and I could have seen them running toward us. But, nothing.
I just want to thank Larry and Bob for a great time, and for getting permission from the ranch owner to let us hunt that morning. We are already talking about a re-do in the coming weeks, and hopefully I will get a good film of one of these wily creatures sneaking or running in on us.