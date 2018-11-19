In case you missed it, there was an election two weeks ago.
And as these things tend to go, half of America was elated at the outcome, while the other half was simultaneously devastated.
Elections are important. Voting is critical. The more people engaged in politics, the better our country becomes. The more it reflects the true fabric of the American people.
Sadly, though, as political engagement and voter participation rise across the country, they have been accompanied, more often than not, by a bitter tribalism and disintegration of civility.
In some cases, violence and terrorism erupt.
Consider the events experienced during the final two weeks before the election: Packages containing explosive devices were sent to former President Bill Clinton and Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, former President Barack Obama, former CIA director John Brennan, former Attorney General Eric Holder and Rep. Maxine Waters. A few days later, bombs were sent to Robert De Niro and former Vice President Joe Biden.
A boulder was thrown through a window at the office of our local congressman Kevin McCarthy, and a bomb was sent to Democratic megadonor George Soros, too.
Any act of political terrorism is unacceptable, but the frequency of political violence in the U.S. has reached frighteningly high levels.
In just the past two years, Trump
administration employees have been shouted out of restaurants and other public venues.
Vice President Mike Pence was booed from the stage during a performance of “Hamilton” on Broadway. A conspiracy theorist entered a pizza restaurant with an AR-15 and fired three shots. House Majority Whip Steve Scalise was shot while practicing for the congressional softball game, sustaining critical injuries. Republican congressional candidate Greg Gianforte assaulted a reporter, then won his election. A white supremacist was charged with second-degree murder in the death of Heather Heyer in Charlottesville, Va. And ricin, a powerfully lethal biological weapon, was detected at the Pentagon on packages addressed to Defense Secretary James Mattis and Adm. John Richardson, the chief of naval operations.
These incidents are symptoms of a culture where politics have become ultimate. And when politics become ultimate, there is a major problem. If we seek spiritual meaning from politics, we will come up empty. Emptiness breeds desperation.
Social media, cable news and electoral victories do not create whole people or build strong communities. And, what is a nation except an aggregation of the individuals, families and communities?
If we are to see a change in the national discourse and renewed civic vibrancy, it must begin around our dinner tables. In our neighborhoods. At our schools, churches, mosques and synagogues.
It begins when we each take ownership for our small patch in the great quilt that is America and seek out those things that bring us together, rather than focusing on what divides us.
Last week, my wife and I had dinner with some of her cousins. But this wasn’t a normal family dinner, and it wasn’t a “Cousins-giving” either. Our dinner was one of many “Q Dinners” that took place around the globe last week. The purpose of this dinner was to gather friends and family around a table for a real conversation about how we can rise above partisan divides to serve our community.
If there’s a topic you generally never want to come up during family dinner, it’s politics. And, it’s understandable. Our table included voices from every shade of the political spectrum.
Who wants to risk alienating family with a divisive conversation about politics when there are plenty of other things to talk about? Vacations, kids, work or real estate generally suffice.
Everyone expressed a general dissatisfaction and disappointment with a status quo focused on national issues and abstract reductionism. Ideological abstractions might be effective for political campaigns and cable news segments, but life is real and tangible. Abstractions fail to address the complexity of the human condition.
That was where we ended up.
Life is complex, and each of us has a unique set of experiences that shape our political identity.
If we want to see an end to the political violence and tribalism that divide us, it starts with seeking to know and understand the people with whom we disagree.
