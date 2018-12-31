Several weeks ago, I asked a question: do I want my daughter growing up in Bakersfield?
The question turned out to be more provocative than intended. Truth be told, it was meant as a rhetorical device. A reason to pause, evaluate and identify the needs in our community that need addressing.
How do we build the community we want our children to grow up in?
The question that takes on new meaning once you have a child of your own.
My wife and I have put down roots in our hometown. We have chosen to prioritize family, community and connectedness. Having a daughter of my own has heightened my conscientiousness of the challenges faced by far too many of our city’s young people.
Being a parent has made me more concerned than ever before that we have to roll up our sleeves and invest in the future of our community so that it offers every child the opportunity to achieve their full potential, regardless of the neighborhood into which they are born.
The inescapable fact of life in the 21st century is that opportunity is strongly connected to geography. Studies have established that there is a significant, causal relationship between the neighborhood in which a child grows up and their prospects for upward mobility.
For a community with low socioeconomic attainment, this should be alarming.
Researchers at the Census Bureau, Harvard University and Brown University have compiled data from the Census, federal income tax returns and American Community Surveys to construct an analysis of more than 20 million Americans born between 1978 and 1983, i.e., Americans now in their 30s. These individuals were then mapped back to the census tracts where they lived through age 23 in order to estimate children’s outcomes in adulthood across a range of social and economic measures.
Their results are online at OpportunityAtlas.org, where they can be visualized at the census tract level and filtered for parental income, race and gender.
To look at the map for Bakersfield is to see a city divided in half from north to south.
Anecdotally, we all know it. The scenery changes dramatically as one drives east to west across Bakersfield. But are we content with this? Are we willing to accept the status quo, so long as our block is doing all right?
When I asked if I wanted my daughter growing up in Bakersfield, I wasn’t just thinking about her. My daughter will be more than all right, wherever we call home. If you’re reading this column, chances are your children will be just fine, too.
But they are not the only kids growing up in Bakersfield.
Part of being rooted in a community means taking ownership of its future.
If there is to be growth. If there is to be positive change. If there is to be more opportunity, it starts when we, the rooted, roll up our sleeves and do the hard work of community development.
I do not want to accept a community where my daughter can thrive while countless others will not develop basic literacy skills and struggle with elementary mathematics.
We can’t develop programs and policies that effectively address our most critical social problems if we are unwilling to endure the discomfort of difficult questions. We must ask the difficult questions about the health of our community if we are to move forward.
Fortunately, the situation isn’t hopeless, and there is work already being done to address our educational and opportunity inequities.
I think of Bakersfield City School District’s wildly successful Parent University program, Panama-Buena Vista’s new STEAM (science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics) academy and school turnaround program, and the Kern Education Pledge recently signed by Kern County Superintendent of Schools Mary Barlow, local education leaders representing our K-12 school districts, community colleges, CSU Bakersfield and the business community.
There’s the dynamism of new CSUB President Lynette Zelezny and her vision that the university grow its role as a catalyst for our entire community to rise together, and the work of Cheryl Scott and the Kern Economic Development Foundation to invest in STEM education and mentoring opportunities so that we have an educated and skilled local workforce.
We cannot fully grasp the importance of these programs, much less appreciate the contributions of these people, until we understand the gravity of the issues they address.
Contributing columnist Justin Salters writes on politics and current events; the views expressed are his own. His column appears on the first and third Tuesdays of the month. Reach him on Twitter @justinsalters or email him your thoughts: justin@justinsalters.com.
