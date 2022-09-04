 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

JOSE GASPAR: Young people march for La Causa

It was not the kind of news United Farm Workers Union President Teresa Romero wanted to share with the thousands of people gathered at Southside Park in Sacramento a couple of weeks ago.

"The governor has announced that he cannot sign our bill," Romero announced with a tinge of disappointment in her voice as the thousands responded with a chorus of boos.

Coronavirus Cases