JOSE GASPAR: Young people march for La Causa

It was not the kind of news United Farm Workers Union President Teresa Romero wanted to share with the thousands of people gathered at Southside Park in Sacramento a couple of weeks ago.
"The governor has announced that he cannot sign our bill," Romero announced with a tinge of disappointment in her voice as the thousands responded with a chorus of boos.
Around 7,000 people, made up of farmworkers and varied groups of supporters gathered at the park to march the final mile to the Capitol and deliver a message to Gov. Gavin Newsom. Sign AB 2183, which would change state labor law and allow farmworkers to vote by mail if they wished during a union election. Currently, farmworkers vote at a polling place designated by the Agricultural Labor Relations Board and the UFW claims it subjects the workers to intimidation and retaliation by employers.
Farmworkers have historically had the deck stacked against them, being excluded from federal labor protections such as the 1935 National Labor Relations Act. Two years ago, NLRB changed its rules and now allows vote by mail in union elections.
So on Aug. 3, a much smaller group began the 335-mile journey from Delano, the birthplace of the UFW in the 1960s. I recall it was already very hot that morning and it would only get much hotter during the three-week trek north through the Central Valley and beyond. Did I mention it was very hot? And dusty. Yet their spirits and weary feet somehow marched forward with chants of "Sí se puede!" accompanied by several guitars and singing along the way. During the march they were met by people who empathized with the farmworkers' cause, or "La Causa" as the movement for farmworker labor rights was christened decades ago.
Some folks gave the marchers water, others offered food, students cheered them on. By Aug. 25, they reached Sacramento and the numbers had grown dramatically. The morning of the 26th the throng of people had swelled, and the final one-mile march to the Capitol began. I've been covering UFW marches for decades and usually see many veteranos of the movement still involved. But I was struck by the number of young faces that were there as well, thousands of them.
"My parents were both farmworkers and though I've never worked in the fields, I feel it in my heart to come and march to help support all of our farmworkers," said a 20-something Mina Reyes from Watsonville.
Other young people expressed similar views. Their grandparents worked in the fields or in some cases their parents still do. The younger generations have benefited from the struggles their parents have gone through and many have pursued higher education, something their parents never achieved. It was evident they are proud of their farmworker roots and now got a chance to give something back. As the massive crowd makes its way closer to the Capitol, I see a thirty-something man with what appears to be his family, kids in tow. I ask him why he's here, and he gets chocked up.
"This is important to me, you know? I get sentimental because both my parents were farmworkers and they also marched in their day to fight for better working conditions," said Jésus Alvarez of Modesto. Why did he bring his kids who appear to be nearing their teens? "It's important I teach my daughters so they can learn about the struggles farmworkers have gone through," said Alvarez.
In sharp contrast to the young faces, a 92-year-old woman is at the front of the march leading the multitude locked in arms with others. She commands respect as scores of photographers with video and still cameras joust with each other to get the best shot. The revered figure is Dolores Huerta, the "retired" co-founder of United Farm Workers Union who hasn't stopped marching for labor rights since she began in the 1960s. She may appear to look frail, but she still speaks strong and her words are met with enthusiasm by the massive crowd who have come to press the governor to sign their bill.
The governor has until Sept. 30 to take action on the bill, which is now on his desk. But it's uncertain if Newsom will give his blessing. Last year the governor vetoed a similar bill, issuing a statement claiming it contained "various inconsistencies and procedural issues related to the collection and review of ballot cards."
As word spread that Newsom would not sign the bill in its current form, I tracked down Paul Chavez, son of Cesar Chavez, and asked him about this potential defeat.
"My dad, during his 31 years that he led the union, suffered more defeats than victories," Chavez said in a philosophical tone. "Yet each time that he was knocked down he got up and dusted himself off and returned to La Causa. And so the message is clear: You only lose when you give up, when you quit. And none of us are quitting."
Contributing columnist Jose Gaspar is a news anchor/reporter for Telemundo Bakersfield and KGET. Email him at elcompa29@gmail.com. The views expressed here are his own.