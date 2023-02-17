JOSE GASPAR: Witness at fatal crash site says BPD patrol car had no emergency lights on

Security guard Antonio Valencia was on his way to clock out for lunch at around 2:30 a.m. Jan. 19. When he approached the intersection of South Vineland and Muller roads, he barely noticed something.
"It was pitch black, so I came to a stop sign and from the corner of my eye, I thought it was just a cop just sitting in the dark and then when I made the left turn I realized that the cop car was smoking and it was crushed," Valencia said from his front yard.
At first, it didn't dawn on him that he had come upon a crash involving a Bakersfield police patrol car and a Honda Accord that happened perhaps just minutes or moments before his arrival.
"As soon as I pulled over, the driver (of the patrol car) came out the window and was asking for help," Valencia recalled. The driver's side of the patrol car was stuck. Two officers crawled out of the passenger side door and he immediately called 911.
Because the area was so dark, Valencia said that at first he didn't even notice the second car, a Honda Accord. And he didn't know that the driver of that car, Mario Lares, 31, of Bakersfield was killed and that his passenger, 34-year-old Ana Hernandez, was severely injured. The impact was so great, Valencia saw the Honda had landed upside down.
The California Highway Patrol continues to investigate, but here's what we know so far: According to Bakersfield Police Department spokesman Sgt. Robert Pair, the officers in the patrol car were presumably responding to a separate incident involving a high-speed pursuit of a stolen GMC Sierra that ended on Weedpatch Highway near Bear Mountain Boulevard.
I asked Valencia if he saw whether the patrol car had its red flashing lights on. The siren? "No, nothing was on," he said.
That could be a crucial point. When responding to emergency calls, Policy number 309.2 of the BPD Policy Manual states: "Officers responding Code-3 shall continuously operate emergency lighting equipment, including at minimum a steady forward facing red light, and shall sound the siren as reasonably necessary." Attorney Matt Clark, senior partner with the law firm Chain Cohn Clark, adds that even if the patrol car had its emergency lighting operating, officers must still abide by the law.
"The vehicle code is clear. Officers are responsible for continuously driving with due regard and caution for the safety of all persons and property," Clark said. "Even if the emergency lights and siren were on, it does not relieve police of their duty to drive with due regard for the safety of all persons."
Chain Cohn Clark represents crash victim Ana Hernandez, who was seriously injured in the incident.
Valencia said the patrol car was smoking and then the scene was lit up by the arrival of more units, paramedics, an ambulance and a helicopter hovering over the debris, and he got a better look at the damage. When first responders arrived, they went straight to the police unit.
"The first people I seen them take were the cops, but I know they were trying to work and get the other people out of the car because it was upside down," recalled Valencia. BPD officers Travione Cobbins and Ricardo Robles received moderate to major injuries.
Lares, the driver of the Honda, apparently never had a chance and he died at the scene. According to his family, he and his passenger, Hernandez, had just left work at Grimmway Farms and Lares was giving Hernandez a ride home. He was married and had plans on starting a family. His family is planning on shipping his body to Mexico for burial.
Chain Cohn Clark filed a claim against the city alleging negligence on the part of the officers involved in the crash. The claim states Hernandez suffered multiple fractures and internal injuries requiring surgery and seeks an amount in excess of $25,000. She is no longer hospitalized.
"This claim arises out of a tragic and preventable accident that caused life-altering injuries to a young woman in her early 30s and the death of another innocent victim," states the claim.
According to reports from the CHP, the officers blew past a stop sign as they were southbound on South Vineland Road, and Lares did not have a stop sign as he headed west on Muller Road.
The accident is under investigation by the CHP's Multidisciplinary Accident Investigation Team and it could be months before it is completed, said attorney Clark.
Nearly a month to the day after the accident, Valencia said he often thinks how close he came to missing the accident scene.
"If I never took the double look, I would have just drove right past it," he said.
Contributing columnist Jose Gaspar is a news anchor/reporter for Telemundo Bakersfield and KGET. Email him at elcompa29@gmail.com. The views expressed here are his own.