JOSE GASPAR: Witness at fatal crash site says BPD patrol car had no emergency lights on

Security guard Antonio Valencia was on his way to clock out for lunch at around 2:30 a.m. Jan. 19. When he approached the intersection of South Vineland and Muller roads, he barely noticed something.

"It was pitch black, so I came to a stop sign and from the corner of my eye, I thought it was just a cop just sitting in the dark and then when I made the left turn I realized that the cop car was smoking and it was crushed," Valencia said from his front yard.

