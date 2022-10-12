 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

JOSE GASPAR: What were they thinking? Racist remarks transcend boundaries

This past Sunday my family and I joined thousands of others at Lamont Park to celebrate La Guelaguetza, an annual indigenous cultural event from the state of Oaxaca, Mexico. It is of deep cultural importance for the indigenous peoples, an example of having survived centuries of domination by other cultures. Later that day came the news out of Los Angeles that has shocked many across the state and made national headlines.

Three members of the Los Angeles City Council along with a labor leader were caught on an audio recording saying some of the most sickening racist, offensive and discriminatory language against indigenous people from Oaxaca, Blacks and gays. One member also made crude remarks about Jews and Armenians.

Contributing columnist Jose Gaspar is a news anchor/reporter for Telemundo Bakersfield and KGET. Email him at elcompa29@gmail.com. The views expressed here are his own.

Coronavirus Cases