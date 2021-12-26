JOSE GASPAR: What is going on in Delano?

Back in the day when I used to cover school board meetings at the Delano Joint Union High School District, school board members once came to fisticuffs when emotions got heated. Things have since cooled down at the school district, but over at the Delano City Council, emotions are definitely running high in council chambers, as indicated by events in the past month alone.
At the Dec. 6 Delano City Council meeting, Mike Gutierrez, a city resident and head of Delano Association for the Developmentally Disabled, openly accused Delano Vice Mayor Veronica Vasquez of tampering with an internal investigation involving a Delano police officer. According to Gutierrez, the officer was reprimanded for inappropriate conduct. He claims the reprimand was scaled down because Vasquez intervened, managing to ensure that the reprimand document would stay in the officer's personnel file for three years instead of being permanent. Further, Gutierrez claims Vasquez wanted the reprimand permanently removed.
"The council member (Vasquez) demanded of the city manager to remove that reprimand from his file, but the city manager refused to do so," said Gutierrez in an interview. "The council member (Vasquez) then went after the city manager, questioning her qualifications to be a city manager, creating conflict," said Gutierrez.
I asked City Manager Maribel Reyna if, in fact, Vasquez had asked her to remove any documents from a police officer's personnel file. "Per our city attorney, I cannot discuss any personnel issues," Reyna said.
However, at the end of that city council meeting, Vasquez addressed the issue by saying, "I do have concerns that it seems that some confidential information about an employee was disclosed to Mr. Gutierrez, so my question is to the city manager ... are you able to look into that?"
Vasquez never addressed Gutierrez's allegation that she tampered with an investigation, instead wanting to know how Gutierrez learned of an alleged reprimand of a city employee. In a text message, Vasquez wrote that Gutierrez's allegations were false.
At the Dec. 20 meeting, Gutierrez brought up the matter again, this time calling on Delano City Council investigate the matter.
"Those are serious allegations involving city staff, so I will defer that to city staff and legal counsel if they are able to respond, " said Delano Mayor Bryan Osorio when I asked him about this.
It's hardly a secret the city council here is deeply divided with three "progressives" — Osorio, Vasquez and Roberto Solorio Ruiz — and two "moderates" — Joe Alindajao and Liz Morris — with votes often ending 3-2. This was noted in a recent grand jury report that stated "differing philosophies and sentiments regarding the way a city should be operated, bitter attitudes exist and there is little constructive communication."
"We have had disagreements on certain agenda items, like most city councils do," said Osorio, saying the report makes vague and subjective claims. "I’d be interested to know what specific policy discussions demonstrated division to the grand jury."
"The council is very divided, but not necessarily on ideological grounds," Alindajao said. "The divide appears to be more personal." While the mayor's position has traditionally been filled by the vice mayor, Alindajao claims Osorio, Vasquez and Solorio Ruiz "bucked" tradition this year when the three voted to keep Osorio as mayor and Vasquez as vice mayor. The reason?
Vasquez is currently "surrounded by lots of controversy," claims Alindajao.
It's now a common sight to see and hear Delano residents at city council meetings double down on either supporting or criticizing council members, with some residents reminding others about the sins of past regimes — but hey, at least no one's yet come to blows.
The latest controversy is whether the city should allow cannabis sales as a way to generate much-needed tax revenue for the city. It was a discussion item at the last city council meeting and there were divided opinions. The meeting was being streamlined by Zoom but had to be adjourned when the streaming cut off, leaving everyone in the dark. I don't know if that's some sort of sign of things to come for Delano in 2022.