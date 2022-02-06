JOSE GASPAR: TV weather forecaster takes a chance viewers won't mind her accent

When you work in TV news, you hope that your work will speak for you. Not only do you have to know what you're talking about, but you must come across as credible as viewers will judge you not only for what you say, but how you say it. Now imagine delivering the weather report with an accent. Who would do that? Her name is Candy Caceres, the newest full-time weather forecaster at KGET-17.
"Putting myself out there was my biggest challenge. I have always been very self-conscious about my accent and I didn't want to be judged for something that I can't really change," Caceres said in a recent interview.
Born in the Dominican Republic, her family emigrated to the East Coast more than 20 years ago. After graduating from high school in the U.S. and then college, she landed her first TV job as a production assistant at Telemundo, New York. Later she moved to Los Angeles and was hired as a reporter for Spanish-language Estrella TV. When the industry went through budget cuts, she came to Bakersfield in 2011, accepting a job as reporter/weathercaster for Telemundo, where she fit right in covering Kern County's Spanish-speaking communities.
As Telemundo is housed in the same building as KGET and shares the studios, Caceres was asked one day a couple of years ago if she could fill in to do weather on the English-speaking station.
"I said no!" Caceres recalls, while laughing about it. It would take two more times being asked before she reconsidered. "I said, 'Well maybe I should try, maybe I should feel uncomfortable and put myself out there and see how the viewers react."
She was right to be concerned about her accent. A University of Chicago study found that accent discrimination is oftentimes a subconscious but prevalent phenomenon that leads to quick judgments and stereotypes about others. People with foreign accents can find it harder to get hired and are perceived to be less trustworthy, successful and intelligent.
Even after being hired, an employee with an accent can run into problems. Such was the case for Filipino hospital workers at what was formerly Delano Regional Medical Center. In 2012, the hospital had to pay nearly $1 million to settle a lawsuit after the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission found the workers endured harassment and discrimination on the job due to their national origin and speaking English with a Filipino accent. Fortunately, Caceres has not had to deal with such issues under current KGET management. In fact, fellow workers at KGET and Telemundo have been supportive of her "crossover" from Spanish to English.
"I adamantly reassured her to not try and cover your accent, be yourself. Speak to the viewers the same way you speak to me every day," said KGET general manager Derek Jeffery. "I assured her that her distinct accent represents a majority of our viewers, my hometown, Kern County, California and our country. She is a role model to little girls that watch her every day broadcast in Spanish and English."
It makes a world of difference when management has your back.
A few years back, it was a very different story for meteorologist Jesus Lopez, who was doing weather at KERO.
He also spoke English with an accent. Despite being well versed in his craft and doing an excellent presentation, viewers were unforgiving because of his accent.
"Every time I started doing the weather, I could hear the phones start ringing with people complaining," Lopez recalled during a phone interview. "People would say things like, 'Get Cheech and Chong' off the air! A common one was, 'Go back to Mexico.'" Lopez is actually from Venezuela.
To make it worse, Lopez said he received no support from the management there at the time, and he was let go after one year of a two-year contract. To his credit, he said he didn't take the criticism personally. He chalks it up to uneducated people making racist remarks. Undeterred, Lopez was later hired at AccuWeather and is now working as a meteorologist at Univision, New York. Now that's what I call resilience.
At KGET, Caceres is delighted the onslaught of negative emails she feared would come have yet to materialize. Not to say there haven't been any, but there have been more positive than negative comments so far. When you consider how conservative Kern County is, the fact most viewers are welcoming the change is encouraging.
"People are different in how they look and sound. And Kern County is showing me that they're also welcoming those changes, that they're open to people that don't necessarily sound like them or look like them," Caceres said. She admits she struggles at times to find just the right phrase to say something in English, and is afraid that it might show on air.
"I can only hope that I get better," she said.