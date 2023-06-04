HUGO MORALES HARVARD DOCTORATE.JPG

Honorands Katalin Karikó (clockwise from top left), David Levering Lewis, Michael Mullen, Jennifer Doudna, Hugo Noé Morales Rosas, and Tom Hanks join President Larry Bacow and Provost Alan Garber in Harvard Yard following the Morning Exercises.

 Photo courtesy of Harvard Gazette

Jennifer A. Doudna is a Nobel Laureate, Thomas Jeffrey Hanks is an actor, Katalin Karikó is a biochemist, David Levering Lewis is a historian, Michael Glenn Mullen is a decorated military leader and Hugo Morales is a pioneer in public broadcasting who co-founded Radio Bilingue Network in Fresno in 1976 and is its executive director.

A little less than two weeks ago, this group from very diverse backgrounds was awarded an honorary doctorate degree from Harvard. Five of those individuals are most likely better known around the globe than Morales. But I think it's fair to say that once you know his story, it defies all odds that a dirt-poor indigenous Mixteco kid from Oaxaca would one day emigrate to the United States at age 9 and not only attend and receive a law degree from Harvard, but also his alma mater would bestow him with an honorary doctorate in Doctor of Humane Letters.

