July 15 marked four years since the brutal death of Bakersfield businessman Jose Arredondo in Cabo San Lucas. It's a day especially difficult for his sister, Laura Arredondo.
"That day I go to the cemetery, bring him flowers and I just sit there and I cry and talk to him," said the sister. Not only is July 15 a constant reminder that Jose Arredondo is dead, but making it worse for the family is that this high-profile case remains unsolved.
Jose Arredondo was tortured and killed on July 15, 2019. The next day his body was found on the floor of his condo by the housekeeper. Autopsy photographs reveal he had been tortured and met a violent death including a mutilated right ear and a fingernail pulled from its nail bed.
Two weeks later, the State Attorney General's office in Baja California Sur trumpeted a suspect was in custody. The accused was Roberto Gonzalez, a longtime friend and golfing partner of Arredondo. He spent 14 months locked up before the state's case unraveled when a judge ruled that all evidence gathered by police was obtained illicitly and or improperly. There were serious flaws in how police collected and stored bloodstains allegedly found in Gonzalez's vehicle that matched the murder victim. Ultimately, the State Attorney General's office conceded it did not have sufficient evidence and released Gonzalez in September 2020.
Since then, Arredondo's siblings have not been told anything about the case.
"What's being hidden? What's being covered?" said Angel Arredondo, nephew of the murder victim. The nephew said he went directly to the State Attorney General's office in Cabo San Lucas asking for information about his uncle's death but was turned away.
"Why is that information being blocked? That makes me leery and very angry!" he said, his voice rising. Jose Arredondo was a U.S. citizen, but the feds aren't saying much. FBI spokesperson Gina Swankie said the FBI had no comment on whether it is investigating.
The U.S. State Department issued a statement by email. It reads: "We can confirm the death of a U.S. citizen in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. We offer our sincerest condolences to the family on their loss. We have provided all appropriate consular assistance to the family. For information related to the investigation, we refer you to the local Mexican authorities. Out of respect for the privacy of the family, we have no further comment at this time."
Every time I ask the State Attorney General's office of Baja California Sur for comment, it responds with the same line saying it does not comment on investigations. While his murder was carried out in Cabo San Lucas, Jose Arredondo's siblings believe investigators have to explore other possibilities. Could his murder have been planned in Bakersfield, but carried out in Mexico?
"I think we're looking in the wrong place. I think Mexico is not the answer. I think the answer is here," nephew Angel Arredondo said.
Soon after his death, speculation ran rampant on social media that it was a cartel hit or that Jose Arredondo did something wrong to somebody. Angel Arredondo isn't buying that story, either.
Jaime Tacher, the lawyer for Roberto Gonzalez, says the motive in this case boils down to one thing.
"Follow the money. You need to follow the money in order to know what's going on here," Tacher said in a previous interview. "Second, we have to follow obviously the beneficiaries of that money. We are talking here about interesting amounts of money in U.S. dollars or Mexican pesos, whatever you want to call them."
Jose Arredondo's story is a classic rags to riches type tale. An immigrant from Michoacan, Mexico, he came to United States when he was 11 and started washing cars and went on to become a car salesman, under the tutelage of a mentor. He later purchased a string of car dealerships in Kern County and elsewhere. And he gave back to the community in a generous way, providing scholarships for students and supporting charities.
Arredondo sponsored five students at $5,000 a year for four years under the College Dream Fund, said Dream Fund board member Magda Menendez. One of those students, Erika Hernandez from Lamont, was among the beneficiaries. Hernandez is now an attorney and the associate director of the UC Berkeley School of Law Academic Skills Program.
Sadly, the public tends to forget about even high-profile cases. This cannot be another story without an ending, without closure for the family.
"Sooner or later the faith that we have is the one that helps us go on and I know that sooner or later (the truth) is going to come out," said sister Laura Arredondo. "And I hope it's more sooner than later."