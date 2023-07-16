776114353-data.jpg-4 (copy)

Family Motors owner Jose Arredondo. He was found murdered inside his condo in Cabo San Lucas in July 2019.

 Californian file photo

July 15 marked four years since the brutal death of Bakersfield businessman Jose Arredondo in Cabo San Lucas. It's a day especially difficult for his sister, Laura Arredondo.

"That day I go to the cemetery, bring him flowers and I just sit there and I cry and talk to him," said the sister. Not only is July 15 a constant reminder that Jose Arredondo is dead, but making it worse for the family is that this high-profile case remains unsolved.

Contributing columnist Jose Gaspar is a news anchor/reporter for Telemundo Bakersfield and KGET. Email him at elcompa29@gmail.com. The views expressed here are his own.