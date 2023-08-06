On a map, San José Avenue just west of Delano city limits appears to be a street. In reality, the half mile or so "avenue" is a dirt road riddled with potholes. Despite this, dwellings have sprung up as mostly low-income families have constructed homes. During the hot weather, dust blows all over and when it rains in the winter, residents say it gets really bad.

"School buses can't drive in and pick up our kids as the street becomes extremely difficult to navigate and it turns to mud and puddles," said a frustrated Leonardo Ledezma.

Contributing columnist Jose Gaspar is a news anchor/reporter for Telemundo Bakersfield and KGET. Email him at elcompa29@gmail.com. The views expressed here are his own.