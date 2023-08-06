On a map, San José Avenue just west of Delano city limits appears to be a street. In reality, the half mile or so "avenue" is a dirt road riddled with potholes. Despite this, dwellings have sprung up as mostly low-income families have constructed homes. During the hot weather, dust blows all over and when it rains in the winter, residents say it gets really bad.
"School buses can't drive in and pick up our kids as the street becomes extremely difficult to navigate and it turns to mud and puddles," said a frustrated Leonardo Ledezma.
The thirty-something farmworker built his home on San José Avenue with the hope, he said, that the county would pave it in the near future. Six years later, Ledezma is still waiting.
And there's something else missing. Neither Ledezma nor his neighbors have any electricity hooked up to their homes yet. He installed solar panels, but Ledezma says it's not enough to meet his family's needs.
"In the wintertime the panels don't generate enough electricity," he said. "We have a water pump and at times we are left without any water because of a lack of electricity."
So how did this happen? It has history. Ledezma and his neighbors bought a plot of land from the property owner and built their homes with the expectation, he says, that the street would get paved and electricity hooked up.
"I was told for years the county can't do anything with that street," said Kern County Fourth District Supervisor David Couch, who represents the area in question. Couch explained that some 40 to 50 years ago the county adopted a map indicating that San José Avenue, along with Lytle Avenue and Casey Avenue, which run parallel, were considered private roads and the county did not have the right of way to those streets, meaning the county could not move in and pave them.
So residents reached out for help from The Center on Race, Poverty and the Environment. CRPE is a national environmental justice organization providing legal, organizing and technical assistance to grassroots groups in low-income communities and communities of color. Working at first with families who constructed homes on Lytle Avenue, the group lobbied the county for help.
And then something happened that took Couch by surprise.
"One day, I get a call out of the blue from our former public works director and he said, 'I think we have the right of way now to that street. We just never accepted it,'" said Couch.
Turns out the property owner of those three streets offered to turn those over to the county sometime in the 1960s or '70s, but the county, for whatever reason back, then did not act on his offer. Talk about a "I don't believe it" moment!
It wasn't until three years ago when the matter was placed on the county Board of Supervisors agenda, and the board voted to accept the right of way. But no one has ever accused government bureaucracy of moving too fast, and this case was no different. The next step in the process was for the county to apply for funding to pave the streets.
Lytle and Casey avenues have been paved. But some 40 families on San José Avenue are still waiting. According to Couch, funding won't happen until the 2025-26 fiscal year, and then there are more steps to take, such as putting the project out to bid and awarding it to a contractor.
"It'll take us years to have this one street taken care of," Couch said.
Then there's the no electricity issue. Residents on Lytle and Casey avenues have power hooked up, but it's a different story for folks living on San José Avenue.
Marsela and Armando Macias Sanchez built the home they've always wanted, they say, but have not been able to move in because it lacks electricity. The couple and other families say Southern California Edison has been reluctant to hook them up without providing a clear explanation.
So I tried to get an explanation from SCE. Spokeswoman Gabriela Ornelas emailed this response: "We are committed to providing safe and reliable electric service to our customers. We have been working with Kern County on this issue and will continue to work collaboratively to establish service to our customers in this emerging area near Delano."
And that was it. I can see why folks are so frustrated.
But according to Couch, there are signs electricity is coming soon as workers from SCE have been in the area staking it.
Gustavo Aguirre with CRPE acknowledges it's been a long struggle to secure basic infrastructure needs for this isolated area, but he isn't giving up.
"These are low-income families, they are building their homes here because that's what they can afford," said Aguirre.
Contributing columnist Jose Gaspar is a news anchor/reporter for Telemundo Bakersfield and KGET. Email him at elcompa29@gmail.com. The views expressed here are his own.