JOSE GASPAR: Proposed courses at BC draw scrutiny

Some folks in Kern County are probably unaware of the rich farm labor history that was born right here decades ago. And some, I suspect, would rather it remain that way because much of it is not flattering in a way that was exposed in John Steinbeck's classic, "The Grapes of Wrath."

Released in 1939, the Kern County Board of Supervisors actually banned the book from libraries and schools. But that wasn't enough. They also burned it as well, calling it "libel and lie." The book tells the story of great Okie migration to find work in the fields of California, and many wound up settling in Kern County. If you haven't read the book, I highly recommend it. Or at least see the movie with Henry Fonda in the lead role.

