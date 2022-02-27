JOSE GASPAR: News team assaulted, school board member censured, Delano drama continues

Pardon me while I assault you with a barrage of newsworthy events that happened recently.
Speaking of assault, a security guard at the infamous Kingston Healthcare Center apparently did just that when he took it upon himself to physically try to stop KGET-TV17 reporter Alex Fisher and photographer Juan Corona from doing their jobs. The pair were setting up in front of the facility to record Fisher doing what's known in the trade as a "stand-up." That's where a reporter is taped saying something profound and smart about the subject at hand. But a security guard would have none of it.
"He came out and said, 'Stop recording, you guys got to go now,'" Corona recalled. Such words usually have the opposite effect. The pair stood their ground, literally. The news team was never on Kingston's property; Fisher was standing on a manhole cover or something that read "City of Bakersfield."
The unnamed guard tried to grab Corona's camera and remove it from the tripod. Corona, a gentle soul with glasses that gives him a Clark Kent look, cradled his camera like a baby, preventing the guard from taking it. So the guard grabbed a light stand, walked over to the 17News car and threw it inside. Then he realized he was being recorded by Fisher on his cell phone and walked over to Fisher in a confrontational in-your-face manner.
"Record me again! Now let me see you delete those videos!" the irate guard demanded. Fisher kept repeating that they were on public property, and at some point the guard yanked the microphone out of Fisher's hands and swatted the cell phone out, as well. Somebody from Kingston yelled they were going to call the cops on the news crew, but Corona beat them to the punch and called them first.
The unidentified security guard — must've been a rookie — was cited by police for a misdemeanor charge of battery. The next day an embarrassed administration at Kingston issued a statement apologizing to Fisher and Corona, saying they do not condone this behavior. The statement reads in part: "The incident is being investigated and swift action will be taken." So why did the security guard try to run the pair away?
Fisher has been reporting on myriad serious violations as well as thousands of dollars in federal penalties against Kingston. Was Kingston trying to censor the continuing flow of bad news?
That leads me to a censure of another kind. At its school board meeting of Feb. 10, the Fairfax School District board voted 3-1 to censure one of its own, trustee Palmer Moland. In 2020, a group of classified employees alleged inappropriate, harassing and/or abusive conduct toward them and other classified employees by Moland. The district hired an independent attorney to investigate the allegations.
According to the censure resolution, "Trustee Moland engaged in abusive, or bullying, conduct toward classified employees in violation of district policy and, further, engaged in behaviors in violation of Board Bylaws. In addition, with respect to Trustee Moland’s honesty, the investigator seriously questioned Trustee Moland’s credibility, concluding, based on his interview statements and the evidence provided to the investigator, including Trustee Moland’s Facebook posts, that Trustee Moland was purposely untruthful, misleading and evasive."
I asked Moland about the investigator's findings that he was abusive and bullied district employees. "Never happened!" Moland said in a phone interview. "That was all politically motivated."
Moland said he may not have recalled everything correctly when speaking with the investigator. He claims the complaining employees should have testified under oath in a courtroom. He claims he's the one that's been subjected to harassment by teachers honking their horns in front of his house, and that someone burned his car and threw a brick through his window. He said he is seeking a law firm to take legal action against the district and have the censure resolution rescinded. Moland was not present at the Feb. 10 board meeting, saying a medical condition prevented him from participating.
Moland is hardly new to controversy. Last year, a Kern County grand jury report recommended removing Moland as school board president, saying the Fairfax School District was being governed by a "school board in crisis." But efforts to remove him failed on a 3-2 vote as Moland had two close allies on the board. With this censure resolution, it appears one of those allies has had a change of heart.
Moving on to Delano, where the next City Council meeting should be lively. Councilman Joe Alindajao will ask his peers to discuss and vote on whether to hire an independent attorney at city expense to investigate allegations against mayor pro-tem Veronica Vasquez.
In December, Delano resident Mike Gutierrez alleged at a council meeting that Vasquez had interfered in an internal Delano police department investigation. According to Gutierrez, Vasquez managed to get an officer's reprimand for inappropriate conduct scaled down, and Vasquez wanted the reprimand permanently removed. Further, Vasquez allegedly demanded city manager Maribel Reyna remove the reprimand from the officer's file, but Reyna refused. In a previous text message, Vasquez denied the allegations.
If the allegations are true, Vasquez would have violated the law, specifically the city's non-interference code, said Alindajao. The code states that the city manager shall take orders from the City Council as a body, not from an individual member. While the issue is on the agenda, Alindajao sounds uncertain if fellow council members Bryan Osorio, Salvador Solorio Ruiz and Vasquez herself are willing to openly speak about it.
"Are we going to discuss this and vote?" Alindajao said in January. "Or are we going to try and sweep this under the rug?"