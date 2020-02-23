Sometime around 6:30 a.m. on Oct. 19, 2019, someone arrived at the home of Emiliano Rico on the 13000 block of South Frontage Road in McFarland. He or they kicked in the door and proceeded to shoot the 58-year-old man multiple times. Around 9 a.m., someone spotted his body and called police.
"It was overkill," said daughter Andrea Rico. "Someone made sure that he was dead."
She has been agonizing over her father's death ever since she received the news four months ago. Who did it? And why? She has a few theories. Emiliano Rico lived alone, and he was a fairly well-known farm labor contractor who was known for telling people what he thought about them to their face and often in public, which may have cause animosity, said his daughter.
"My father was no saint, but he didn’t live a high-risk lifestyle. He wasn’t into drugs, doing or selling, etc. He worked from sunup to sundown. For fun he took part in charades," Andrea Rico said.
A robbery? Not likely, as police found $500 in cash in the open.
"In my gut, I feel it was a crime of passion," said the daughter.
Her father was eventually able to buy his own ranch, which he named Rancho Los Arados. Coincidentally, the ranch is just yards away from the scene of another shooting that happened seven months earlier on March 14.
According to the California Highway Patrol, just after midnight someone standing on the right shoulder of southbound Highway 99 pumped at least 30 rounds from an assault rifle into the nearby home of Rodolfo Elizalde, who also works as a farm labor contractor. Multiple rounds hit the home, but no one was killed. Elizalde moved out of the house after the shooting and no one has ever been arrested. But Andrea Rico is suspicious. Could someone still looking for Elizalde have mistaken her father's home for Elizalde's house and wound up killing the wrong man?
Making things more complicated, says Rico, is the fact McFarland police have very limited resources to work the case. The department is severally understaffed, with just four to five police officers on staff as others have left to work for other law enforcement agencies that pay more.
"I used to think that whenever there's a murder, the police immediately put detectives on the case just like they do on TV," said Rico. "I guess that's not always the case."
She also admits she fears her father's murder will be "swept under the rug," and never be solved.
Not so, said Janet Davis, acting McFarland police chief.
"We are actively working on it. One of my corporals is assigned to Crimes Against Persons and is on this investigation," the chief said.
Davis could not get into specifics of the case for obvious reasons, but said several leads are being pursued and the investigation also involves other law enforcement agencies.
"This is not something we just took as a report and set it in a file," said Davis.
"My father’s dream was his farm. It makes me sad that he was only able to see the first harvest from the vineyard he invested so much in," said Andrea Rico. "My brother has taken over running the farm for now because he wants to keep my father’s legacy alive, but I worry for his safety because we don’t know why this happened, so it may happen again."
The Rico family is considering hiring a private investigator to help solve the case. Police also need help getting justice for the Rico family, and welcome all information anyone may have, no matter how small it may be. To report a tip anonymously, call or text the McFarland Police tip line at (661) 428-1265, or you can call the regular number at (661) 792-2121.
