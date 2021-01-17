I'm picking off where I left off last time we met on the sensitive issue of the hiring process underway as the city of McFarland searches for a new police chief. Arvin is also going through a similar process, but I'll get to that in a bit.
As I mentioned before, there are three finalists being considered for McFarland police chief.
According to sources familiar with the process, Charles Sherman is one of them. When ACLU got wind that Sherman is a finalist, it raised red flags.
"In 2019, Sherman was sued for violating the rights of a Black Bakersfield man following a pretextual stop," wrote ACLU attorney Stephanie Padilla in a letter to the McFarland City Council.
At that time, Sherman was a sergeant with the Bakersfield Police Department. He is currently an investigator with Kern County District Attorney's Office and also worked for the Kern County Sheriff's Office with 28 years experience in law enforcement.
In 2017, BPD officers stopped a car with several Black males on the pretense air fresheners were hanging from the rear-view mirror. Robert Mitchell, a passenger in the back seat, began videotaping the stop and refused to answer any questions from officers. He was hauled out of the car, put in handcuffs and arrested. When Mitchell asked officers why he was being arrested, an officer can be heard saying, "For hindering an investigation."
According to the suit, Sherman told Mitchell that he had two choices: give the officers the information they requested or go to jail. Mitchell stated his name but refused to answer any questions citing his rights under California law. Mitchell was detained for 12 hours. Ultimately, he was never charged with any crime.
ACLU sued Sherman and BPD for violating Mitchell's constitutional rights without probable cause. The case was settled with the city of Bakersfield agreeing to pay $60,000. You can view the ACLU lawsuit and video of the traffic stop here: https://www.aclusocal.org/en/pr-mitchell-settlement.
At last week's City Council meeting, Padilla and other McFarland residents urged the council to be more transparent in the hiring process and allow for more community input.
Given McFarland has had a well-documented poor record of not hiring the best cops, the community's concerns are understandable. City Council members listened politely and indicated they also wanted to do what was best.
Another development here is in regard to Laura Hanlon, the interim assistant city manager who was originally hired to provide operational oversight of the city's police department as well as help coordinate the hiring of the new police chief. But Hanlon said last week she will no longer have a role in deciding who to hire as police chief.
As previously reported, Sherman is listed as a "facilitator" or training instructor with a consulting company called Concept Leadership Development, which is owned by Hanlon. Hanlon said this was done to avoid any appearance of a conflict of interest. The three finalists are undergoing background checks and the City Council is expected to name a new chief later.
Moving on to Arvin. It, too, is looking for a new police chief and it too is tied in a way to McFarland. That's because Arvin's last police chief was Scot Kimble, who used to be police chief in McFarland. Kimble wound up getting convicted in February of last year when he misappropriated McFarland city funds.
That raises a whole set of questions of why Arvin officials claimed to not know of Kimble's misdeeds in McFarland prior to hiring him. But don't get me started on that.
Newly elected Mayor Olivia Trujillo says the city is not going to make the same mistake twice. She wants the next top cop to be a good fit for the community and is demanding to know as much as possible about that person before she and fellow council members give their blessing.
Easier said than done, but good luck to both McFarland and Arvin. Residents in both cities deserve nothing less than the best for their communities.