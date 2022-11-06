 Skip to main content
JOSE GASPAR: Maybe $50K will help solve a 32-year-old murder case

For the past 32 years, Nellie Mesa has been the number one advocate for justice in finding the person responsible for the kidnapping and murder of her 4-year-old daughter, Jessica Martinez. During that time, Mesa has not idly stood by, content with letting police handle the investigation. No, far from that.

Mesa has been a thorn in the side of Bakersfield police investigators, demanding to know what police have or haven't done in her daughter's case and speaking publicly as a crime victim.

