JOSE GASPAR: Man killed in crash with police had plans to start a family

Contributing columnist Jose Gaspar is a news anchor/reporter for Telemundo Bakersfield and KGET. Email him at elcompa29@gmail.com. The views expressed here are his own.

Mario Lares was a husband of three years, a son who lived with his parents and at 31 years of age, he couldn't wait to start a family of his own. Those are the dreams he and his now-widow, Yuvani Lares, had planned for. But those aspirations came to an end rather unexpectedly last week when Lares and his 34-year-old passenger and co-worker at Grimmway Farms were involved in a violent accident at South Vineland Road and Muller Road. Lares died at the scene while his passenger, 34-year-old Ana Hernandez, sustained major injuries and remains hospitalized.

"He was my life, and he was also my alarm clock," the emotional widow, Yuvani, said during a recent interview.

