JOSE GASPAR: Lots of questions need answers at Fairfax School District

Fairfax School District has a lot of explaining to do in light of an eight-months-long "extraordinary audit" called by Kern County Superintendent of Schools Office at a cost of $44,000. The stinging report centers in large part on former board president and current board member of the Fairfax School District Palmer Moland.
Essentially, the audit claims Moland may have committed fraud, may have engaged in coercive practices, may have deliberately misused district resources or assets for his own personal and financial benefit, may have a conflict of interest in voting on certain matters and used his position as board president to pressure the administration to use school district funds to reimburse him for campaign signs used in the 2018 election. All that sounds pretty serious, and it is.
But how could Moland have pulled all this off on his own? Let's start with Moland asking the district to reimburse him for his campaign signs. According to the audit, the district had a practice of removing campaign signs after an election because of complaints candidates were leaving them posted in the community long after an election.
"My signs were ripped and damaged," Moland said in an interview, adding he did not give the district permission to remove his signs, which he considered private property. Instead of taking the matter to court, Moland said he requested reimbursement from the district. And he got it, a total of $1,074. The report states "the district was not provided any documents supporting the original purchase of the signs." But did the district ask Moland for documentation? If not, why not? Instead, the board approved the payment to Moland in 2020 despite the fact it was in 2018 when the campaign signs were allegedly damaged. Moland said he abstained from voting.
"This payment represents a personal financial management and is in direct violation of the Education Code," states the audit. Yes, but who is at fault here? Moland for asking? Or the district for paying? Don't know if the district will keep removing any more campaign signs in the future.
Another finding is that Moland, as board president, pushed the district to hire an outside law firm, Fagan, Friedman & Fulfrost, to stop the release of a personally damaging investigative report. True, Moland used his position as a bully pulpit to rush the matter through. And he got it, thanks to his allies on the board, Alma Rios and Jose Tapia. The three formed a majority bloc to outvote the other two board members, Virginia Lawson and Victoria Coronel, on this and numerous other key issues.
So is Moland criminally guilty of the claims made in the audit? What about Rios and Tapia? Were it not for them, Moland would not have been able to do what he's accused of. Can they be accused of aiding and abetting? In fact, the audit itself states that "more concerning" were behaviors and attitudes by some board members (Rios and Tapia) who went along with Moland's agenda, frequently interrupting, discouraging or interfering with attempts by other board members to engage in meaningful discussion related to agenda items.
Moland brushes off the allegations of any wrongdoing. "You focus on the 'may haves.' Not necessarily proven. You can't go based off circumstantial evidence and say, 'A person may have done that or this may have occurred,'" Moland said. "Why don't you go ahead with what was found?"
One thing the audit found was Fairfax School District had weak controls on procurement in general, with numerous payments processed without adequate supporting documentation. Moland claims he's uncovered questionable payments made to past board members and district personnel for dinners at the district's expense.
One thing that has come to pass is that Moland is no longer board president. In December at its annual organizational/special board meeting of the Board of Trustees, no board member nominated Moland to continue as president. Moland nominated Rios, and she was elected board president. Moland says he chose to step down as a way to "calm the turmoil." But not before adding, "I'm the only qualified person to be the board president." Why? "Because I actually went to the board workshops training that taught you how to be a board president."
The audit clearly states it makes no finding that illegal fiscal practices have occurred. That decision will be made by the Kern County District Attorney's Office, which is currently reviewing the audit. As for the findings dealing with district deficiencies, Moland said he agrees "mistakes have been made."
This spectacle continues to play out in a school district that desperately needs all the help it can get. Far from being a wealthy district, it is home to about 2,700 largely low-income families in grade K-8 in three elementary schools and one junior high school. That's where the school board should focus its attention.
"The superintendent and the board must work together to create a culture of transparency and commitment to following established policies and business procedures, rather than one of positional power and intimidation," states the audit. In other words, get your act together!
There is a special school board meeting at 6 p.m. Wednesday at district headquarters, where the board will publicly discuss the audit's findings for the first time since it was handed to them on April 7. Don't miss this one.