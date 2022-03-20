JOSE GASPAR: Looking for Trezell and Jacqueline West

One of the saddest and most distressing stories of the past year reportedly comes out of California City, where two very young brothers were reported missing by their adoptive parents just four days before Christmas 2020. I say reportedly because now it's not even certain that Orrin West, 4, and his brother Orson West, 3, ever lived in California City. More on that a little later.
What we do know is that shortly after Trezell and Jacqueline West claimed that their adoptive boys went missing from the family's backyard, suspicions quickly escalated about the story the West couple told the public in the only interview they granted to the media the day after reporting them missing. Eight days into the investigation, I asked California City Police Chief Jon Walker if there was any evidence the little boys might not be alive.
“I can’t comment on that, whether I think they’re alive or not. I do suspect foul play,” he said.
Trezell and Jacqueline West themselves quickly disappeared from California City and returned to the apartment complex on Lotus Lane in Bakersfield where they had lived before moving to California City in September 2020. However, instead of moving into their own apartment, the couple moved in with the mother of Jacqueline West, who lived at the same complex. Neighbors became uneasy when they saw the news and then saw Terrell West return to the apartment complex and complained to management. The couple had to leave. And they stayed out of public sight during the 15-month investigation, and if anyone knew where the couple was, they weren't saying.
But about three to four weeks before police arrested the couple, there were signs something was coming down.
A viewer tip and video sent to the KGET-17 newsroom showed a couple of vans pulling up in front of a home on Aspen Avenue in California City and then a group of people getting out, escorted by Kern County Sheriff's deputies. It just so happened the house they stopped to see was the same house from where Orrin and Orson West reportedly disappeared. The outing had all the appearances of a grand jury. But since grand jury proceedings are eerily secretive, the Kern County District Attorney's office had no comment. The tip would check out, since the District Attorney's office did indeed go to the grand jury to indict the couple on second-degree murder and other charges.
But another key question remained unanswered. Where were Trezell and Jacqueline West? As cops like to say, "information" led us to the small rural community of Edison, a few miles southeast of Bakersfield.
On the morning of March 1, KGET reporter Christian Galeno and I visited the small, cramped building that houses the town's post office to check out if that's where Trezell West received his mail. Talk about timing! No more than two minutes after we walked into the lobby, a man walked in, saw us and walked right back out. Wait! A fluke? Could that possibly be? The man lingered at the next-door convenience store, which had an outside grill preparing chicken.
As Galeno and I walked out of the post office, the man started walking toward a Winnebago RV a few feet away. It appeared he was going inside, but instead kept on walking past it. The man stopped a few feet away from a house and waved his arm as if he were signaling to someone. I approached him.
"Mr. West?" He didn't answer. I repeated a couple more times as he started to approach me. "My name is James," said the man. Galeno and I introduced ourselves and told him we were looking for Trezell and Jacqueline West to speak with them about their missing children. "I don't know Trezell, but I have some friends who know his cousins," said the man who called himself James. What were the chances we would run into someone in Edison who just happened to have friends who know the cousins of Trezell West? And then the man named "James" proceeded to say that if he were part of the West family, he would be really upset with how the media had been hounding the West couple.
"I know you all got a job to do, but if it were me I'd be really bothered by all that," said the man.
We acknowledged it must be tough on the couple, but more than a year had passed since the boys disappeared and we wanted to give them an opportunity to speak about the fact the kids were still missing. "James" then said he had to go and the reason for his visit to the Edison post office? Turns out he likes the really good chicken made at the convenience store and that's why he was in the area, he said. We did not taste the chicken to verify that. Being nosy reporters, we took a picture of the RV and left.
Then a second fluke happened. A customer posted a message on a local Facebook page with the following information: The customer was in the convenience store and overheard the clerk at the post office say that he had to let a customer inside through the back of the building because news reporters "were following them over their adopted missing (children) from California City." Thinking it might involve Orrin and Orson West, the customer got into his car and waited. He then observed "the adopted parents" come out from the back of the post office, get into the Winnebago RV and drive off. He also snapped a picture of it and followed it for a while. Later, the post office clerk said the man we talked to had provided him with an ID. It was Trezell West. The Facebook posting went viral shortly after posting, clearly showing the Winnebago RV.
Shortly before 5 p.m., Trezell West was charged with two counts of second-degree murder, but neither he nor Jacqueline West were in custody. Where could they be?
Just two hours after that, Galeno was notified of a heavy police presence on Highway 58 and Enos Lane. Arriving on scene, we saw mostly Bakersfield city cops along with lab technicians and this is clearly not Bakersfield. Also at the scene was the same Winnebago RV we saw earlier in the day in Edison. The license plates were a match. The Wests were taken into custody and each was booked on two counts of second-degree murder, two counts of willful cruelty to a child and a charge of falsely reporting an emergency.
The next day the Kern County District Attorney's office announced what many had feared. The little boys were dead, victims of a homicide, and their bodies have yet to be found. Further, police believe the boys were killed three months before they were reported missing. Which brings me back to a point raised earlier. Early in the investigation, California City police said the West couple lived in California City from September to December 2020. If the boys were killed three months before they were reported missing, were they ever in California City to begin with?
The Wests have pleaded not guilty to the charges.
So many questions, so few answers. For now.
•••
Arvin police chief
Switching to another subject, after less than one year on the job as Arvin police chief, Eddie Brock is looking for a new job. Brock is one of three finalists for the position of interim sheriff for the San Diego County Sheriff's Department. Brock's interest in moving back to his home county took Arvin officials by surprise. They had no idea Brock was searching for another job.
"I just heard about it this morning," said interim Arvin city manager Jeff Jones. "I'm concerned about what this means for Arvin."
Brock interviewed for the position earlier than last week before the San Diego County Board of Supervisors. He touted his decades of experience in law enforcement. "My style of leadership is collaborative," said Brock. "I believe that my style would humanize the badge and it's very important that we connect with the community."
But not everyone quite agrees with that. "Brock's style is very divisive, He has the police department in turmoil," said Mark Marquez, president of the Arvin Chamber of Commerce.
Marquez said he's heard from Arvin residents who have complained about Brock not being accessible and/or responsive to the community. "He's very rude and ignores the community," said Marquez, who noted that in the nearly one year since Brock became police chief, he has never resided in Arvin.
I emailed, called and sent smoke signals to Brock to ask more about his wish to leave Arvin, but he never responded. Brock was a lieutenant with the San Diego County Sheriff's Department when he took the job as police chief in Arvin. He was asked why he would take a job that is temporary.
"I made this decision some time ago," replied Brock, adding his family still lives in San Diego County. "I've invested in my career and so it would be best to come home and unite my family."
That's understandable. But given he made up his mind "some time ago" to leave Arvin less than a year after arriving as police chief, how much did he really care to do for the people of Arvin?