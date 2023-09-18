A group of community activists turned out for a special Kern High School District Board of Trustees meeting Monday morning trying to convince board members to consider outside candidates for the position of district superintendent. But as the district has done for decades, it limited its selection to just four in-house candidates.
"We think their decision is wrong, and they're being very shortsighted!" said well-known civil rights activist Dolores Huerta.
She was not alone.
"Making a decision today would definitely be the wrong decision!" said an exasperated Ucedrah Osby when she found out board members had gone into closed session to choose a new district superintendent.
"Giving our folks the opportunity to come out and participate by being civically engaged is the right thing to do," said Osby, the executive director of Community Interventions. Her organization advocates for positive changes in Kern's most vulnerable communities, especially for African American students.
She sounded taken by surprise when she learned the KHSD board had already decided last week to choose a new superintendent at the special board meeting held at 9 a.m. Sept. 11. Osby addressed the board and asked it allow for community input in selecting a new superintendent.
Around high noon Monday, board members came out of closed session and board President Bryan Batey announced the board voted 5-0 to name Mike Zulfa as new superintendent, effective Feb. 1 with the retirement of current superintendent Bryon Schaefer.
Apparently the pleas made to the board before going into closed session were not heeded.
"They have not done their job of raising the academics of students of color," Huerta said. "We want them to go outside the district and find a superintendent, somebody who can really care and do something in terms of students of color."
After the board meeting, I asked Batey why KHSD continues to only consider a very limited pool of candidates from which to select a district superintendent. Those candidates are limited to the four associate or assistant superintendents.
"The Kern High School District has loyalty from teachers who have served the district and we've known them and moved on to become deans and assistant principals, then served the district as principal and assistant superintendent and so the process is to reward those who have done excellent work," Batey said.
Zulfa has spent 30 years in education, with KHSD for 25 years, including being appointed assistant superintendent of instruction in 2011 and associate superintendent of human resources in 2014 and associate superintendent of business in 2021.
"It's very humbling. I'm very excited about the opportunities this district has. I've dedicated my life and career to this community," a beaming Zulfa said after being name to the top post.
A common theme expressed by community activists is what they call "the school to prison pipeline," a funneling of students out of school and into the streets and juvenile corrections system. It is most apparent, they say, when Black and Hispanic students are disciplined in school more than their white peers. Zulfa was asked his thoughts about such a claim.
"I literally wrote the book as my doctoral dissertation on how to transition from exclusionary practices to restorative practices in high schools in California," he said. "So I am passionate about keeping kids in school, about meeting their needs and ensuring they have access to their education."
Zulfa added he has a proven record of accomplishing things regardless of student population while at South (as a teacher and later dean of instruction) and Foothill (as assistant principal of instruction) high schools.
Yet it took a lawsuit filed by Dolores Huerta Foundation in 2014 against KHSD targeting district practice for its record number of student expulsions. In a settlement agreement in 2017, KHSD acknowledged it had disproportionately expelled and suspended Black and Latino students and agreed to pay $670,000 and strengthen training programs related to disciplinary practices. That issue still worries Osby.
"We need someone who understands our youth and how they can benefit. A lot of our kids are continuing to be pushed out. (KHSD) practices are not best practices, we need someone new," Osby said.
Huerta, a civil rights icon who continues speaking out on issues, gives no indication of conceding on changing the leadership at KHSD.
"We have to keep protesting, we have to keep pushing," she said. "Maybe we have to change the board members so they will do the right thing. In the meantime, we cannot stay silent and we have to speak out."
Zulfa said he is open to continue meeting with Huerta and others in finding common ground for the benefit of all students.
"I was very honored that she took the time to come here today. I believe she has a strong voice in our community and we should continue to be community partners with all people that want to come sit at the table with us," Zulfa said.