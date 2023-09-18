Dr. Michael Zulfa.JPG

Michael Zulfa has been named superintendent of the Kern High School District, effective Feb. 1.

 Courtesy of KHSD

A group of community activists turned out for a special Kern High School District Board of Trustees meeting Monday morning trying to convince board members to consider outside candidates for the position of district superintendent. But as the district has done for decades, it limited its selection to just four in-house candidates.

"We think their decision is wrong, and they're being very shortsighted!" said well-known civil rights activist Dolores Huerta.

Contributing columnist Jose Gaspar is a news anchor/reporter for Telemundo Bakersfield and KGET. Email him at elcompa29@gmail.com. The views expressed here are his own.