When I heard about a job opening at the Kern High School District, I decided to give it a shot. And why not? I figured that covering all sorts of issues and controversies at KHSD since 1988 makes me amply qualified to apply for the position of superintendent.

After nine years on the job, Bryon Schaefer announced he is stepping down in February. So I went to the district's website job postings to see how much it pays and the required qualifications. I scrolled and scrolled and scrolled further. No job posting for superintendent anywhere. After further digging, there's a reason there is no job posting for superintendent. The job is only open to a select few. Very few. As in four current employees who happen to hold the position of either assistant or associate superintendent. Outsiders need not apply.

Contributing columnist Jose Gaspar is a news anchor/reporter for Telemundo Bakersfield and KGET. Email him at elcompa29@gmail.com. The views expressed here are his own.

