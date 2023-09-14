When I heard about a job opening at the Kern High School District, I decided to give it a shot. And why not? I figured that covering all sorts of issues and controversies at KHSD since 1988 makes me amply qualified to apply for the position of superintendent.
After nine years on the job, Bryon Schaefer announced he is stepping down in February. So I went to the district's website job postings to see how much it pays and the required qualifications. I scrolled and scrolled and scrolled further. No job posting for superintendent anywhere. After further digging, there's a reason there is no job posting for superintendent. The job is only open to a select few. Very few. As in four current employees who happen to hold the position of either assistant or associate superintendent. Outsiders need not apply.
After Schaefer announced his retirement at a board meeting Sept. 5, board president Bryan Batey immediately called for a special board meeting at 9 a.m. Sept. 18 to interview candidates. After that, Batey wants to hire the new chief by Oct. 2. In a span of less than one month, KHSD will have gone from announcing the vacancy of its top and most important position, to interviewing "candidates" and naming someone. But the rush to fill the position, and more importantly the process KHSD is following, is drawing the ire of at least two community nonprofit groups, the Dolores Huerta Foundation and Building Healthy Communities.
Yet another special board meeting was held Sept. 12 to hold a public hearing regarding selection of the new superintendent. Being that the meeting was held at 8 a.m. when most people are working, just one person showed up to tell they board that it's taking the wrong approach.
"We urge the Board of Education to consider the student body population in selecting the next superintendent. It is imperative that the superintendent reflect the student body," said Maria Lopez with Building Healthy Communities.
Lopez went on, "We strongly advise the board to carefully conduct a wider search for qualified superintendent candidates with the goal of representing the students' interest and their advancement. Given the size of this district and the essential functions of the superintendent, it is essential that we not rush this selection process (as has been done in the past). We owe that to our students."
Her plea fell on deaf ears. For years, KHSD's practice has been to give the superintendent job to a current assistant or associate superintendent, and the board voted 5-0 to continue the practice. And why?
"I think it's important and it sends a good message to our employees that we value their services and that we support recruitment from within," said board member Steven Rodrigue. Every other board member said pretty much the same thing about how much they want to support KHSD staff by recruiting from within and further, that droves of employees will leave KHSD if it started considering candidates from outside because they would not stand a chance of getting hired.
"(Outsiders) are just stopping by, they're just checking a box looking for their next job," commented board member David Manriquez. He added, "We have to make sure our staff knows that we're going to take care of them throughout their careers."
Automatically rejecting "outsiders," however, only ensures a good 'ol boy network to continue and deprives students, staff and community the possibility of new ideas to confront the very real challenges in the district.
Yet for all the rhetoric about sending messages of support to staff, not a single board member said anything about supporting what should be the district's number one priority, its students. Preliminary figures show KHSD has 43,097 students this year, an all-time high, making it the largest grades 9-12 high school district in California. It's a minority majority district with the vast majority being Hispanic students. Yet district top leadership does not reflect the student body.
Further, in 2017 KHSD entered a lawsuit settlement with the Dolores Huerta Foundation committing itself to hiring more minorities at the top levels. Item 15 from that settlement states, "Consistent with the district's existing commitment in the LCAP, the district will maintain its commitment to the recruitment and hiring of a diverse administrative and certificated staff." None of the board members mentioned that, either.
Now if the district brass was honest about supporting its staff, then why does it only open the superintendent job to four candidates? Why not open it up to all staff at once? It appears KHSD is being disingenuous with its claim that, "hey, we're watching out for your best interest."
But it appears the whole deal is being rushed through without any public or staff input. And word from insiders is that Deputy Superintendent of Educational Services and Innovative Programs Dean McGee is the chosen one. We should get a fuller picture at Monday's KHSD special board meeting at 9 a.m.
Contributing columnist Jose Gaspar is a news anchor/reporter for Telemundo Bakersfield and KGET. Email him at elcompa29@gmail.com. The views expressed here are his own.