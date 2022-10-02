 Skip to main content
JOSE GASPAR: Kern High, Fairfax school districts under microscope — and for good reason

Two local school districts find themselves under public scrutiny.

Let's start with the Kern High School District,  which recently gave a lesson to all other districts in how not to handle a crisis. After a recent community meeting at North High School on the dangers of fentanyl, parent Jennifer Essex was livid.

