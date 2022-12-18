JOSE GASPAR: Kern County makes history, and in a good way

The 8-year-old student was curios so she wrote a letter. In it, she introduced herself and wrote that her parents were immigrants from India and that she was in the second grade at McKee Elementary School in Bakersfield. And she mentioned that she wanted to maybe be a lawyer when she grew up. She signed the letter, put it in an envelope and mailed it — to President Bill Clinton. To her astonishment, she received a reply from the White House.
"Their office wrote back to me and I was all over the moon!" said a laughing Manpreet Kaur, now 29 years old. It was her dad who had told her when she was very young that in this country, you can be anything you want to be if you work and study hard and that if you wrote a letter to the president, he would answer you.
That experience left an impression on the young girl.
Kaur didn't become a lawyer; instead, she earned double master's degrees in urban and regional planning and public policy from the University of Wisconsin-Madison.
Along with Dr. Jasmeet Bains of Delano, who is also a daughter of immigrant parents from Punjab, India, the duo made history last month when they were elected to public office. Kaur won the race for Ward 7 councilmember on the Bakersfield City Council while Baines was elected to the state Assembly as representative from the 35th district.
Their stories are similar and inspiring, most of all to Kern County's growing Sikh community, which up to now has been politically invisible. Kaur is the first Sikh elected to serve on the Bakersfield City Council while Bains is the first Sikh elected to the California Legislature. Let that sink in for a minute. Does it mean Kern County is finally progressing?
Both are incredibly hard workers, and have a deeply devoted sense of service to their respective communities. As daughters of immigrants from India, their parents came to the United States with not much besides a dream and the hope to make a better life for themselves. Kaur was born and raised in Bakersfield's 7th ward, which has the largest Punjabi Sikh population in Kern County. Raised by her grandmother, she was elected student body president at Ridgeview High School. Her father is a truck driver and her mother is a long-time letter carrier for the U.S. Postal Service.
Both Kaur and Bains come from working-class backgrounds and as professionals, they could have elected to work in more affluent areas, yet chose to come back to Kern County, which has what everyone knows we have. Namely, low educational attainment and a high poverty rate.
Kaur was sworn in as Ward 7 councilmember last week. One of her priorities she plans to address is street racing, which has gotten way out of hand in Bakersfield, causing the death of at least one person. Bains has already introduced her first bill.
"I never thought I would become a doctor. I never thought I'd have the opportunity to run for office," Bains said in a recent interview. The 37-year-old is the oldest of three children, and both her brother and sister are also doctors who work in Modesto. Born in Ohio, her parents moved to Delano when she was2 years old. She is passionate about her work as a family doctor and her patients that she serves in Delano, Bakersfield and Taft are 90 percent Hispanic. She also picked up Spanish along the way, especially when she went to work in Central America doing medical outreach in rural areas. The very first day on her new job as a state assemblymember, Bains introduced a bill, AB 33, to address the fentanyl crisis. It's a subject close to her heart.
"Our youth are not getting the message," Bains said. "We should have stopped fentanyl a long time ago."
Through her work as a doctor, Bains said she realized there was only so much she could do. "It got to the point where I couldn't address the problems from just a prescription pad. I have to take my voice higher to legislation," Bains said.
So how did we get here? Before Kaur and Bains, there was Raji Brar. Sixteen years ago, Brar was elected to the Arvin City Council in 2006 and served for two years. I consider her to be the godmother of the Punjabi community because she opened the doors, politically speaking, especially for Sikh women. Prior to her being elected in Arvin, there wasn't a Sikh elected to anything anywhere in Kern County. A brilliant businesswoman, she stayed heavily involved in quality-of-life issues and was appointed to key positions by Gov. Gvin Newsom, including the Central Valley Water Board. Brar is impressed by Kaur, who feels that people don't understand that in the Sikh community it takes double courage for a Sikh woman to run for public office.
"She had to change stereotypes and the hearts and minds of how folks look at young women to think, 'Well, maybe we should let our daughters go above and beyond,'" Brar said.
Kaur and Bains are eager and ready to get to work to improve the quality of life in Kern County for all residents, and have no illusions it will be an easy task. Brar stated it succinctly with the following phrase: "To whom much is given, much is expected."
Contributing columnist Jose Gaspar is a news anchor/reporter for Telemundo Bakersfield and KGET. Email him at elcompa29@gmail.com. The views expressed here are his own.