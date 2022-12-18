 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

JOSE GASPAR: Kern County makes history, and in a good way

+5 
Jose Gaspar mug

Contributing columnist Jose Gaspar is a news anchor/reporter for Telemundo Bakersfield and KGET. Email him at elcompa29@gmail.com. The views expressed here are his own.

The 8-year-old student was curios so she wrote a letter. In it, she introduced herself and wrote that her parents were immigrants from India and that she was in the second grade at McKee Elementary School in Bakersfield. And she mentioned that she wanted to maybe be a lawyer when she grew up. She signed the letter, put it in an envelope and mailed it — to President Bill Clinton. To her astonishment, she received a reply from the White House.

"Their office wrote back to me and I was all over the moon!" said a laughing Manpreet Kaur, now 29 years old. It was her dad who had told her when she was very young that in this country, you can be anything you want to be if you work and study hard and that if you wrote a letter to the president, he would answer you.

Coronavirus Cases