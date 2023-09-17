Jose Gaspar photo

World-renowned Mariachi Vargas de Tecalitlán from Jalisco, Mexico, will perform in Bakersfield.

 Contributed photo

For the first time in Kern County, Bakersfield is about to host a mariachi festival that is drawing interest from East Los Angeles, Sacramento, Las Vegas and Texas.

This isn't your ordinary one-night concert filled with favorite songs by talented musicians. Rather, it's a dynamic three-part festival that comprises educational mariachi workshops, followed by a vibrant cultural downtown fest and then topped off with a concert at the Historic Bakersfield Fox Theater.

Contributing columnist Jose Gaspar is a news anchor/reporter for Telemundo Bakersfield and KGET. Email him at elcompa29@gmail.com. The views expressed here are his own.

