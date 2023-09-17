For the first time in Kern County, Bakersfield is about to host a mariachi festival that is drawing interest from East Los Angeles, Sacramento, Las Vegas and Texas.
This isn't your ordinary one-night concert filled with favorite songs by talented musicians. Rather, it's a dynamic three-part festival that comprises educational mariachi workshops, followed by a vibrant cultural downtown fest and then topped off with a concert at the Historic Bakersfield Fox Theater.
Lotus Radio and United Way of Kern County have joined forces to present the 2nd Annual Festival del Mariachi in Bakersfield on Saturday, Oct. 21. Aspiring young musicians are particularly encouraged to participate and learn from the best in the business — at no cost to students.
Here's how the day will play out. It starts early at 7 a.m. with breakfast followed by workshops taught by the world-renowned Mariachi Vargas de Tecalitlán from Jalisco, Mexico, along with the first all-female Mariachi Reyna de Los Angeles, and local talent Mariachi San Marcos. Students from fifth grade through college are eligible to participate. The workshops will most likely be held at Bakersfield College (a site has not yet been finalized) and will cover all the string instruments, trumpets, voice and will be for advanced, intermediate and beginner level.
Imagine learning from Mariachi Vargas de Tecalitlán, the crème de la crème of all mariachi bands, which originated in 1897. These guys are the gold standard who take their craft seriously and are frequently sought by other artists. Such was the case in 1986 when Linda Ronstadt appeared with Mariachi Vargas at the Tucson International Mariachi Conference where she sang publicly in Spanish for the first time. The following year she released "Canciones de mi Padre" ("Songs of my Father") with Mariachi Vargas and earned her a Grammy for the album. This gave a boost in exposing mariachi music among non-Hispanics.
As an all-female group, it's especially pleasing Mariachi Reyna de Los Angeles will be participating.
"It's very important to have a group like them here, to encourage our young women to participate and learn about music," said Mari Perez Dowling, president and CEO of United Way of Kern County.
The scene then shifts to downtown Bakersfield, just outside the Fox Theater where a cultural fest is set for 2 to 6 p.m. This will be a street fair where locals can display and sell their artistic wares, perform their own songs and dances as well as plenty of food for sale. The climax of the evening is the mariachi concert at 7 p.m. featuring the three mariachi groups.
There is a $100 registration fee per student that covers workshop participation and entrance to the concert.
But the fee can be fully or partially waived. Now this is where you come in. Sponsors and donations are needed to help cover the $100 fee. United Way of Kern County is coughing up $10,000 to cover 100 students, but more is needed. No amount is too small and remember that when young people are actively involved in positive endeavors, the whole community benefits.
There's space for 300 students and according to Perez-Dowling, some 230 students from Kern County and beyond have registered. Students who want to sign up for the workshops can email Jorge Laris at mariachi@lotusbakersfield.com. On the subject line, write "Festival del Mariachi Workshop Registration." For payment information, call 661-327-9711.
Anyone wishing to participate in the street fair or Fiesta Cultural Performance must register by 5 p.m. Friday, Sept. 29. This can be a solo or group performance with a time limit of 15 minutes. There is no cost to participate.
It's great to see this kind of Mariachi festival with an educational component finally happening in Kern County. Not since Radio Bilingue, a pubic radio station from Fresno, held its "Viva el Mariachi" festival for 28 years with student workshops has the Central Valley experienced such an event. It drew students from as far away as Yakima, Wash., and El Paso, Texas. The last one was held in 2012.
Hats off to Lotus Radio and United Way of Kern County for taking on a venture where the emphasis is on educational content rather than just turning a profit. With our community's help, this can be the start of a new tradition.
For further information on Festiva del Mariachi, call 661-834-1820 or send an email to mariachi@uwkern.org.
Contributing columnist Jose Gaspar is a news anchor/reporter for Telemundo Bakersfield and KGET. Email him at elcompa29@gmail.com. The views expressed here are his own.