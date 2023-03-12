 Skip to main content
JOSE GASPAR: Is it big brother or is it public safety?

PIC 2 ARVIN OFFICER EDWIN JIMENEZ.JPG

Arvin Police Officer Edwin Jimenez patrols the city with the department's new automated license plate reader installed in the patrol car.

 Jose Gaspar / For The Californian

Acting Arvin Police Chief Alex Ghazalpour was pumped up when he told me recently about obtaining new equipment such as body cameras for all officers along with other modern technology that will bring the small department into 21st century policing.

At a cost of $350,000, the city of Arvin purchased a package through Axon that also has a feature that alerts nearby officers whenever an officer pulls out his or her gun. There is also a "Citizens App" that allows any member of the public to send video or photos of a crime directly to Arvin police, thus avoiding the need for police to confiscate a cell phone to download images pertinent to an investigation.

Contributing columnist Jose Gaspar is a news anchor/reporter for Telemundo Bakersfield and KGET. Email him at elcompa29@gmail.com. The views expressed here are his own.

