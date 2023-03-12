JOSE GASPAR: Is it big brother or is it public safety?

Acting Arvin Police Chief Alex Ghazalpour was pumped up when he told me recently about obtaining new equipment such as body cameras for all officers along with other modern technology that will bring the small department into 21st century policing.
At a cost of $350,000, the city of Arvin purchased a package through Axon that also has a feature that alerts nearby officers whenever an officer pulls out his or her gun. There is also a "Citizens App" that allows any member of the public to send video or photos of a crime directly to Arvin police, thus avoiding the need for police to confiscate a cell phone to download images pertinent to an investigation.
"It's a huge technological advancement for Arvin," a beaming Ghazalpour said as we chatted in his office.
But most noteworthy in this package is acquisition of Automated License Plate Readers, commonly referred to as ALPRs. While ALPRs have been around for some time in bigger cities around the country, more cities in Kern County are acquiring the system. The Bakersfield Police Department obtained its system in 2014. More recent departments include the Kern County Sheriff's office, the city of Wasco and Delano Police Department.
ALPRs are high-speed, computer-controlled camera systems that can be mounted on street poles, streetlights, highway overpasses or mobile trailers, or they can be attached to police squad cars. The device automatically captures all license plate numbers that come into view, along with the location, date and time. The data, which includes photographs of the vehicle and sometimes its driver and passengers, is then uploaded to a central server. It can instantly tell police if a car is stolen or wanted for a particular reason such as an Amber Alert or other incident. Police departments then store this information in a database commonly referred to as a "hot list." In Arvin's case, the cameras are mounted on a dashcam in a patrol car.
"It's great because now we can actually recover more vehicles with (ALPRs), it's less work, and it's safer," Officer Edwin Jimenez, a five-year veteran with Arvin Police, said as he patrolled the city. Besides, officers don't have to manually enter a plate number into a computer anymore; a reported stolen car will come up as a hit on the ALPR system.
But not everyone is quite sold on the ALPRs. For example, which other law enforcement agencies have access to this sensitive information?
"What if the police share that information with ICE (Immigration and Customs Enforcement)?" said Arvin resident Victorino Martinez.
In fact, that was a key point raised in Delano a few years ago. In 2019, then-Delano Police Chief Roberto Nevarez proposed the City Council approve the purchase of ALPRs, but there was pushback from the community. Many feared their personal information would be shared with ICE. Nevarez told The Californian back then that he had attended a training session and asked "very pointed questions" about other law enforcement agencies accessing ALPRs data, and that they couldn't guarantee the information would not go to ICE. Nevarez went back to the City Council and them to forget about it — that it wasn't the right solution for the community.
I asked Ghazalpour about this.
"We're not sharing any information with ICE whatsoever," he said. The chief is aware his department needs a close, trusting relationship with the community, many of whom are immigrants. Additionally, police must adhere to California's Values Act, which essentially says that no law enforcement agency may access California databases for the sole purpose of immigration enforcement.
Another provider of ALPRs is Flock. In 2021, the Wasco City Council unanimously voted to purchase 10 of these stationary cameras at a cost of $25,000, but the system has yet to be implemented and is currently on hold as the city is working on establishing its own police department after having terminated its contract for police protection with the Kern County Sheriff's Office. And though Delano had originally dropped the idea of ALPRs, the City Council in December voted 4-1 to enter into a contract with Flock to mount 20 ALPR cameras around town at a cost of $60,000.
According to BPD spokesman Sgt. Robert Pair, BPD has 21 Flock APRs stationed around the city. As of last week or so, in the past 30 days, 304,467 vehicles have been detected, with 2,266 "Hotlist" hits. The data has been searched 81 times by law enforcement in the past 30 days.
"The system has been instrumental in obtaining evidence in at least six homicide offenses, multiple shooting investigations, robberies, burglaries, auto theft recovery and human trafficking investigations," Pair wrote in an email.
However, the American Civil Liberties Union hotly debates claims made by ALPR providers and assurances by police departments that information is not shared with ICE.
Through a public records act request, ACLU found in 2019 that ICE indeed did have access to ALPR data in numerous police departments throughout the state. Another concern is ALPRs can misread a license plate, leading cops to mistakenly stop a vehicle that comes up as a hit. The consequences can be serious, especially when police pull out their gun believing they've got a stolen vehicle or a kidnapping suspect.
For example, according to media reports, in 2009 Denise Green was driving home from work when she was stopped and pulled out of her car at gunpoint by San Francisco police. Her car was searched while she remained handcuffed. But Green was no car thief and had no criminal history. The ALPR misread the license plate number on her burgundy Lexus. Other documented reports are more disturbing, but I don't have enough space here to get into that.
The issue is noted by the Northern California Regional Intelligence Center, a "fusion center," or an entity designed to be a point of intelligence sharing mostly for counterterrorism purposes. It states on its website that there is a "small" error rate in ALPRs misreading plates. It goes on to say, "ALPR operators must recognize that the data collected from the ALPR device, and the content of referenced hot lists, consists of data that may or may not be accurate."