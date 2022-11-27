JOSE GASPAR: How do you stop a homophobic chant on the world stage of soccer?

Sometime around 2003 or so, no one is quite sure when, fútbol fans in Guadalajara, Mexico started a peculiar type of chant meant to intimidate and rattle the opposing team's goalie. Just as the goalie was about to kick the ball deep into the home team's territory, fans would collectively start with, "ehhhhhhh......" and then let out a loud "poooommmmmm" when the goalie's foot touched the ball.
The collective cry would carry like a wave and hopefully disrupt an opposing player's concentration. It seemed innocent enough, sort of like when baseball fans yell at opposing batters, "Hey, batter, batter, swing!" Then somehow, or someone, changed the last part of yelling "poooommmmmm" into something else very different. In the new cry's second half, fans began saying the slang word for male prostitute.
Thus began a very ugly — and sad — chapter in sports history anywhere on the planet, which sorry to say continues to this day. The cry soon began being heard in professional soccer games all across Mexico — and in some games played in the United States. The Mexican Fútbol Federation, which is the governing body of professional soccer teams in Mexico, turned a deaf ear to what fans were now chanting.
So it came as no surprise last week that FIFA, which is Soccer's World Governing Body and organizer of the World Cup, announced it would launch an investigation of the Mexican Football Federation after Mexico's fans shouted the homophobic chants during the World Cup soccer match between Mexico and Poland in Doha, Qatar. FIFA also opened up investigations into Ecuador over homophobic chants from their fans who were allegedly heard singing a homophobic chant against Chileans.
"It's totally disrespectful, and not just to opposing players," said Yovani Jimenez, a local soccer enthusiast who is closely following the World Cup games in Qatar. Indeed, Mexico's LGBTQ community has long campaigned against the practice, finding the term to be particularly disparaging toward gay men. But while FIFA claims to be taking the matter seriously, history shows otherwise. For years, neither FIFA nor the Mexican Fútbol Federation have appeared to fully appreciate the matter.
The Federation's then-operational director of national teams, Héctor González Iñárritu, commented that the chant was not "a direct offense, which is a normal expression that has become customary in Mexican football," and that it is not "a cry of homophobia." As if that weren't enough, the Federation sent a letter to FIFA, in which it explained that "it is impossible to restrict the expression of the fans; we can not do anything legally, administratively or sportively speaking."
And in fact, many Mexican soccer fans agreed, arguing that "this is the way it's always been" and that calling an opposing player a male prostitute was no big deal since it was not intended as a homophobic slur when used by fans in stadiums.
For its part, it wasn't until 2014 when FIFA launched its first investigation of the Mexican Federation for homophobic chants during the 2014 World Cup in Brazil, when Mexico's fans shouted the insult toward Cameroon. But by now, the situation had gotten totally out of control. Now under the world spotlight of World Cup, FIFA has imposed monetary sanctions on the Mexican Fútbol Federation, ranging up to $100,000. It has forced Mexico to play matches before empty stadiums, shutting out fans entirely. FIFA has set up a three-tier procedure when these chants are heard, culminating — if it doesn’t stop — with the abandonment of the match.
But so far, nothing seems to work. But maybe a lawsuit will change things. Last year, four gay and straight soccer fans in Chicago filed a lawsuit over the repeated use of the homophobic chant during the 2019 CONCACAF Gold Cup played at Soldier Field between the U.S. and Mexico. The plaintiffs allege management and ownership of Soldier Field failed to properly protect LGBTQ fans from repeatedly being subjected to the offensive chant, despite being warned before the match that it could be an issue. According to the complaint, the four men reported the chants to stadium personnel, but no action was taken. The case is now headed to federal court.
Ironically, any pending sanctions against Mexico and Ecuador come during a World Cup that is hosted by Qatar, where homosexuality is illegal.
So why does any of this matter? Is it, as some claim, a harmless chant that means nothing? I would like to think that everyone deserves basic respect as a human being. There is no way getting around that the chant is a derogatory term demeaning to the gay community. Mexico is not the only country to be sanctioned by FIFA for homophobic chants; several others are guilty of the same sin. It's a global issue.
"I think that FIFA is trying to solve a much larger issue here than just what happens at a game," Jimenez said. "This is something that is cultural that needs to be addressed at the root level so that we can find out why this chant continues to happen."
Contributing columnist Jose Gaspar is a news anchor/reporter for Telemundo Bakersfield and KGET. Email him at elcompa29@gmail.com. The views expressed here are his own.