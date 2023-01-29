 Skip to main content
JOSE GASPAR: Goshen, so much like rural Kern, feels impact of mass shooting

GOSHEN — She was walking slowly down Kame Drive using a walker. I approached her, introduced myself and struck up a conversation with Maria Linares. What's Goshen like, I wanted to know. The 75-year-old was quick to respond and said, "Goshen isn't what it used to be." This small rural enclave in Tulare County is just a little more than an hour's drive north of Bakersfield, but to be honest, I had never heard of it before it was thrust into the national spotlight.

With fewer than 5,000 residents, this working class community was devastated the morning of Jan. 16 by the most violent and brutal slayings of a family of six, all shot execution style in the head including 16-year-old Allisa Parraz and her 10-month-old infant Nycholas Parraz, along with a 72-year-old grandmother. The shootings happened very early that morning. It was still dark and Linares said she was awakened by the gunfire. "I thought, 'It's those gang bangers, they're fighting again,'" the elderly woman recalled.

