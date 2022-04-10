JOSE GASPAR: Good news for immigrants for a change, but still a ways to go

Kudos to the Kern County Public Defender's office for partnering with Holly Cooper and the UC Davis Immigration Law Clinic to provide legal assistance to noncitizens who may face deportation as a result of a criminal charge against them. Whereas your average citizen charged with a crime may be worried about going to jail and having a criminal record, the stakes are much higher for noncitizens, which includes legal permanent residents and the undocumented.
"Even convictions for fairly minor offenses can lead to severe collateral consequences for noncitizens, like families being permanently separated," wrote Kern County Public Defender Peter Kang in an email.
Cooper is a national expert on the immigration consequences of criminal charges and convictions. She is a heavyweight in immigration law who frequently litigates before the Ninth Circuit and has won multiple precedent-setting cases, such as but not limited to Flores v. Sessions, holding immigrant children have the right to a bond hearing. This service has been sorely needed in Kern County for decades.
Speaking about bail bonds, two weeks ago a federal court approved a landmark settlement barring the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement along with immigration judges from setting unreasonable bonds for detained immigrants by failing to consider their financial resources. To clarify, this does not apply to criminal cases, but rather immigration cases. This is the result of a 2016 class-action suit litigated by the American Civil Liberties Union. So what does this mean for immigrants detained by ICE?
"It's a game-changer for them," said Bakersfield immigration attorney Win Eaton. Up to now, government lawyers could ask that bail be set at exorbitant amounts and a judge would often grant the request. If you're an undocumented farmworker with a $10,000 bail, it might as well be $1 million because in immigration court, one must pay the full amount set by the court in order to be released. No 10 percent as in criminal court. "You're essentially saying no bond," said Eaton.
As a result, people detained by ICE because of their legal status could stay locked up for years because they were poor. Eaton calls this practice a culture of "detain, deny and deport." A very apt description.
One such person who stayed locked up for two and a half years at the Mesa Verde Detention Center is 34-yeara-old Nestor Chavez because he could not afford the $3,000 bail. Born in Guatemala, Chavez came to the U.S. in 2008 without proper documents, crossing into the U.S. through Mexico. "I came here to work because my family was poor and didn't have enough to eat," Chavez said. He married and had two girls, but then separated from his wife.
In 2018, he was convicted of burglary. Chavez claims he was facing difficult financial times and broke into his ex-wife's house to take some food. He served 80 days at Lerdo Jail and was given three years of probation. It wasn't long however, that Chavez was back in custody at Lerdo. He was picked up on an outstanding warrant for allegedly not checking in with probation. Chavez claims the probation violation was an error and a judge agreed and ordered him freed.
But when Chavez walked out of Lerdo and was waiting for a ride, a car with two plainclothes men pulled up. "They asked where I was from and then took me into custody. Then they told me they were from ICE and showed me a badge," recalls Chavez.
He spent the next two and half years at Mesa Verde fighting his case. Then came COVID and Chavez said he caught it twice while in custody. Making matters worse, he broke his ankle and said he did not receive medical attention for three days. The hardest part, he said, was being separated from his two young daughters, ages 6 and 4 at that time, who were now in foster care.
Chavez's cause was taken up by KWESI, Kern Welcoming and Extending Solidarity to Immigrants, a coalition of pro-immigrant rights community groups that is the fiscal sponsor of Kern Freedom Fund. But why did it choose Chavez?
"There are several things about his case that were quite disturbing," said Jeannie Parent, member of the Freedom Fund.
"Because of this long detention, he lost his children to foster care during that time! As a result, he had to fight for months to get them back," said Parent. "This is not an unusual or isolated case. There are many people inside detention that have been separated from their children. We can only imagine the effects such cruelty has on immigrant families."
According to Chavez, his younger daughter initially was upset with him after being released. "She thought I had abandoned her and her sister and was angry with me," said Chavez. "I explained the best I could and let them both know I will never leave them." He is currently fighting his deportation case.
Anyone wishing to donate to help with bail bonds or related costs for immigrants can do so by going to kwesi.org. You can donate by Venmo, Paypal, or check, sent to KWESI, PO Box 822, Bakersfield, CA 93302. It's important to specify the donation is to KWESI as the donation button is connected to the UU church.