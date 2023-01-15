JOSE GASPAR: Folklórico group at BC aims to enrich students' culture

As things are appearing to return to some semblance of normal after COVID restrictions, a new club at Bakersfield College started this year. It's called Ballet Folklórico Ritmo y Sabor, under the direction of BC counselor Cynthia Zamora. She and some students tossed around the idea of starting a dance troupe with a focus on traditional dances from Mexico.
"It's a way for students to learn about and maintain their culture," Zamora said.
BC is the largest campus within the Kern Community College District and Hispanic students make up the majority of students.
"I felt we needed something representative of students' culture," said the counselor, who has been at the BC main campus for four years. The last time BC had a folklórico group was more than 20 years ago, sometime in the '90s.
Zamora was fortunate to bring in Brenda Ruiz as the group's artistic director. Ruiz herself began folklórico dancing at the age of 8 at San Agustin church in Lamont and has never quit dancing. Ruiz then attended and danced her way down the halls of Arvin High School and graduated. For the last six years, Ruiz has been teaching audio and visual production at her alma matter and also started a folklórico dance club at the school called Ballet Folklórico Mi Cultura. Students who take the folkloric dance class now earn credit. What's cool about this group is that it performs at halftime during the football season.
There's been a trend in schools to provide more cultural activities that serve not only to enrich, but also to motivate students academically.
"The students don't just come to dance. As a counselor I can guide them along their education and am constantly on them to make sure they've applied for scholarships so they can continue their education," Zamora said.
The group at BC is open not only to students; community members can also join as long as they are at least 13 years old.
BC psychology major Sabari Robles was raised in Colima, Mexico and arrived in Bakersfield four years ago. Like Ruiz, Robles said she's been dancing since childhood and has a love for it.
"Being so far from home, I felt a need to join this group to connect with my roots and not feel so separated from my family in Colima," said Robles, who is now a sophomore. "In the short time we've been together we are a united group and get along well with one another though we didn't know each other before."
For the past few months, everyone in the group has been spending countless hours rehearsing. That's because on Jan. 28, Ballet Folklorico Ritmo y Sabor will put on a music and dance extravaganza performance called Arriba Norte. It will be held at the new Edward Simonsen Performing Arts Center at BC.
Performers include Teocalli Cultural Academy of Fresno, Estelares Grupo Folklórico from Turlock and Las Damas del Valle, a female musical group from Porterville. Tickets for adults are $10 in advance and $15 at the door. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the performance is from 7 to 9 p.m.
