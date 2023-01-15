 Skip to main content
JOSE GASPAR: Folklórico group at BC aims to enrich students' culture

As things are appearing to return to some semblance of normal after COVID restrictions, a new club at Bakersfield College started this year. It's called Ballet Folklórico Ritmo y Sabor, under the direction of BC counselor Cynthia Zamora. She and some students tossed around the idea of starting a dance troupe with a focus on traditional dances from Mexico. 

"It's a way for students to learn about and maintain their culture," Zamora said.

