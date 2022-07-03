JOSE GASPAR: Fairfax superintendent has heart in the right place

The first thing you see when you enter the office of Fairfax School District Superintendent Regina Green is a collection of dozens of all sorts of ducks. There's even a Beatles duck. Sometime ago, a teacher gave her a little plastic duck and told Green she resembled the grace of how a duck glides smoothly and efficiently across water, but underneath the surface she is feverishly working. That description fits Green well, as she tries to navigate Fairfax School District to a better overall climate for students.
For the past two years or so, the small, rural district just southeast of Bakersfield has had more than its share of controversy, mainly brought on by school board members fighting among themselves over a host of issues. Green was hired last August in the middle of all the drama and began addressing issues such as student attendance.
"When a student would get sick (in school) and a parent had to leave their work and pick them up, they would take all the children home," Green said.
She wrote and received a one-year grant to implement a virtual health care program. When a student isn't feeling well, he/she is diagnosed by a doctor via Zoom and is given a prescription if needed. Parents don't necessarily have to take time off work to pick up their child, and the child can stay in class if appropriate and not miss valuable learning time.
The district also received an Expanded Learning Grant, which allows all students to attend after-school classes until 6 p.m. and eat supper, at no cost to parents. When I visited, Shirley Lane Elementary students were busy learning about renowned muralists such as Frida Kahlo and Diego Rivera and drew their portraits. Fairfax draws its students from one of the most economically challenged areas in Kern County; 83 percent of its students come from families at or below the federal poverty level. More than one-third are what the state calls English language learners, meaning students who are not yet fluent in English.
When Green sees these students, she sees herself.
"I am from the area, growing up on Virginia Avenue, so this is where my heart is," the superintendent said. Like many of the areas families, Green moved around a lot as a child and her family worked in the fields. She was also a special education student while attending local schools, graduating from West High School. After college, she worked for other districts in and outside Kern County before being hired at Fairfax. She is among those educators who come back to their community with firsthand knowledge and experience of what Fairfax students face.
Said Green: "It's a good thing for students to see people who look like them."
But it's the grown-ups on the school board that Green has to deal with. Last year a Kern County grand jury report labeled the school board as "divided and dysfunctional," where the majority allows the bullying of the minority. Accusations of intimidation were leveled against then-school board president Palmer Moland. Then an "Extraordinary Audit" done by the Kern County Superintendent of Schools Office found other issues. Among these were that Moland may have committed fraud and misappropriation of public assets, as well as the district having inadequate financial controls. The district is not out of the woods, as the Kern County District Attorney's Office is reviewing the audit to see if any criminal charges are warranted.
This can't be good for kids! I asked Green: How does this impact student learning?
"This is difficult, but when we step on those campuses our focus is completely on these students," Green said. "We do everything we can so that those issues do not leak in to school sites." For the most part, those school board meetings have been less chaotic since Green took the helm.
Her next project is called Student Voices. Forty students from sixth, seventh and eighth grades will be chosen and taught how the political structure works so that when they see a problem, they can address it in a positive, productive way. And Green will personally mentor five students to address the school board on where to spend district funds.
"My friends say I'm a little crazy as a superintendent; you don't have enough time," Green said. "But you know what? This is what I'm here for."
Contributing columnist Jose Gaspar is a news anchor/reporter for Telemundo Bakersfield and KGET. Email him at elcompa29@gmail.com. The views expressed here are his own.