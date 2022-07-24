JOSE GASPAR: Effort underway in Delano to address gun violence, gangs

On a summer evening in July 2020, a birthday party was being celebrated at a home on 22nd Avenue and Oleander Street in Delano. Around 7:20 p.m., a car drove up to the residence, and a man in a hoodie walked out and fired indiscriminately at people gathered outside. Two girls, 11 and 12 years old, were struck and killed while three adults were wounded. Police at the time said witnesses were not cooperating and they believed it to be gang related. The case remains unsolved.
It's cases such as this that retired Kern County Superior Court Judge Robert Tafoya aims to address through an ambitious new community-based approach to prevent gun violence in Delano. It's called the Delano Youth Empowerment Project. The goal is to identify and address the core issues that underlie gang and gun violence. The retired judge recently presented his plan before a group of community movers and shakers. It has some interesting points I'd like to share.
"We don't need to wait until Congress acts to pass gun legislation. We can take some of our own steps right now to address this issue," Tafoya said. "The community itself can get involved."
This is a most valid point. After every mass shooting there is rightful public indignation along with the usual dose from public officials, whose words of "the victims are in our thoughts and prayers" have become meaningless as they do nothing to take military-style weapons meant for killing humans off the market.
Tafoya is working in conjunction with the nonprofit group Hope and Heal Fund. The statewide organization is a California funder collaborative focused on reducing gun violence across the state. According to Tafoya, Hope and Heal Fund had already selected Delano due to its rate of gun violence and the population of the community. But the core player here is the Delano community — meaning any solutions must originate from the community. From what I've read, the Delano Youth Empowerment Project is not meant to reinvent the wheel, but rather to utilize resources where they make the biggest impact.
"From my vantage point, the millions of dollars we spend to help adults confront drug addiction could be better spent and produce better outcomes by helping young folks make healthier choices during their formative years," Tafoya wrote in his plan. As a judge, Tafoya is well-versed with young people entangled in legal problems. He's noticed consistent, problematic societal undercurrents. The vast majority of youth who appeared before him in court, said Tafoya, were high school dropouts, unemployed or underemployed, lacked employable skills and or came from single-parent households struggling financially.
So how does the situation change? The Delano Youth Empowerment Project would become an integral part of city governance headed by a director with a small staff to oversee a coordinated community response to gun violence, gang proliferation and underlying contributing factors.
The focus is developing strategies with community stakeholders. Those stakeholders would be just about everyone from law enforcement to community activists, educators, local government entities and others. Given that the majority of Delano's families rely on agricultural work, Tafoya notes there are farming entities that are willing to commit resources to improve the workers' quality of life. Growers need to be part of the equation. All this could make for some strange bedfellows.
But that's the idea. Bring together diverse sides who normally may not have interaction with each other. One guiding principle in the plan states, "Cannot arrest our way out of problem," which I take to mean the cops can't just arrest troubled youth, lock them up and forget about 'em.
And where is the funding for all this supposed to come from, you might ask. Tafoya states funding to address gun and gang violence is available from local, state and private foundations. And he's willing to put his money where his mouth is. If the Delano City Council is prepared to adopt the plan or a modified version, Tafoya said he and his wife, Sandra Serrano, will contribute funds as seed money to retain a grant writer to seek funds to initiate the adopted plan.
Raised in Ventura County, Tafoya is well-qualified to speak to these issues for several reasons. He was the presiding judge in Delano for 11 years. What many may not know is that in 1976 while a student at California State University at Sacramento, Tafoya was drawn to Delano to lend a hand to farm workers on strike who were battling for their livelihood. He was impressed and inspired by their courage and integrity to fight for social justice. After he graduated from law school, Tafoya and other law students returned to Kern County, started a nonprofit law service and never left.
"This proposed plan...," writes Tafoya, "is merely the newest expression in the same struggle for social justice. What better place to initiate it than Delano?"
Contributing columnist Jose Gaspar is a news anchor/reporter for Telemundo Bakersfield and KGET. Email him at elcompa29@gmail.com. The views expressed here are his own.