JOSE GASPAR: Effort underway in Delano to address gun violence, gangs

On a summer evening in July 2020, a birthday party was being celebrated at a home on 22nd Avenue and Oleander Street in Delano. Around 7:20 p.m., a car drove up to the residence, and a man in a hoodie walked out and fired indiscriminately at people gathered outside. Two girls, 11 and 12 years old, were struck and killed while three adults were wounded. Police at the time said witnesses were not cooperating and they believed it to be gang related. The case remains unsolved.

It's cases such as this that retired Kern County Superior Court Judge Robert Tafoya aims to address through an ambitious new community-based approach to prevent gun violence in Delano. It's called the Delano Youth Empowerment Project. The goal is to identify and address the core issues that underlie gang and gun violence. The retired judge recently presented his plan before a group of community movers and shakers. It has some interesting points I'd like to share.

