JOSE GASPAR: Dominion lawsuit vs. Fox "News" has anticlimactic ending

"Lies have consequences," said Dominion lawyer Justin Nelson, speaking before a throng of media just outside the Delaware Superior Court. Fox "News" had just agreed to pay nearly $800 million to settle a lawsuit with Dominion Voting Systems, which accused Fox of smearing its reputation following the 2020 election.

In case you somehow missed this high-profile case, Dominion filed a $1.6 billion suit against the conservative news network claiming Fox "News" defamed it by knowingly spreading falsehoods from the likes of Donald Trump, his aides and allies, who said the voting technology provider's services were used to fraudulently elect Joe Biden in 2020.

Contributing columnist Jose Gaspar is a news anchor/reporter for Telemundo Bakersfield and KGET. Email him at elcompa29@gmail.com. The views expressed here are his own.

