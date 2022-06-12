JOSE GASPAR: Do school resource officers really make a difference?

Delano Union School District Superintendent Rosalina Rivera is more certain than ever she made the right call in securing an officer from the Delano Police Department assigned as a school resource officer to the district. The same officer is also assigned to the Delano Joint Union High School District. One officer covers a total of 17 schools between the two districts.
"The safety of our students and staff is of the upmost," said Rivera. God forbid there should be an active shooter scenario on one of the district's campuses. Said Rivera, "Every second counts."
This country's killing of its schoolchildren at the hands of men armed with highly powerful assault weapons legally purchased repeated itself for the umpteenth time last month in Uvalde, Texas. It's a rural community similar in many ways to Delano, Arvin, Shafter and Lamont. And it has brought to the forefront once again the question of how to make schools safer, chiefly with a police presence on campus.
This is hardly a new approach. Not to bore you with "when I was in high school stories," but when I was in high school during the '70s, there was a police officer stationed at every public high school in Chicago. None at the elementary level that I recall.
Here in Kern County, the Kern County Sheriff's Office pulled out all of its deputies assigned to schools due to a shortage of deputies, affecting five school districts: Taft Union High School, Taft City School District, Wasco Union High School District, Edison School District and Standard School District. Is KCSO rethinking the situation?
"Staffing levels remain the same so increasing the amount of School Resource Officers is not likely," wrote Lori Meza, spokeswoman for the sheriff's office, in an email.
Bakersfield City School District has an agreement with the Bakersfield Police Department for up to four full-time officers to cover its 44 schools and intends to renew its agreement with BPD, wrote BCSD Superintendent Mark Luque in an email.
"The senseless act of evil that occurred in Uvalde, Texas causes me to pause and reflect upon the safety protocols and procedures BCSD implements to evaluate the need for necessary adjustments to our plans," added Luque.
Kern High School District has its own police department with 30 officers, one lieutenant and a police chief.
Each high school campus is assigned an officer. Additionally, Vista, Vista West, Tierra Del Sol, Workforce, and the Bakersfield Adult School each have an assigned officer.
Now for the question: Do police officers assigned to schools really make children any safer?
According to the ACLU, students are not any safer with a school resource officer. "All studies have shown that stationing police in schools does not make students safer or prevent school shootings," said Ana Mendoza, staff attorney at the ACLU of Southern California. "In fact, five of the six most deadly school shootings had police stationed on campus, including Columbine and Parkland. In all of those instances, SROs were unable to deter or prevent the violence."
Such was the case right here in Kern County in January 2013 when a student at Taft Union High School entered a classroom armed with a shotgun and proceeded to fire at others. Miraculously, no one was killed, but one student was seriously wounded. Turns out the Taft police officer assigned to the school was unable to make it to work that day because he was snowed in at his home in Frazier Park and couldn't get out of his driveway. And Taft PD apparently never sent anyone to cover the school that day.
ACLU further claims a police presence on a school campus does more harm than good, alleging cops on campus contribute to what it calls "the school-to-prison pipeline" because police officers end up responding to "routine" student behavior and criminalize students.
"School staff routinely rely on the police officer to intervene, which results in the student being issued a citation to appear in court or pay a fine, a referral to probation, or even an arrest. Many studies have shown that schools with police officers have higher citation and arrest rates, particularly for Black, Indigenous, and other students of color and students with disabilities," said Mendoza.
ACLU and others say that if parents want to stop school shootings, they should advocate for more counselors, social workers, psychologists and nurses at school so those staff members can recognize signs of distress in students and intervene before it turns to violence. Also, they should advocate for stricter gun control laws nationwide so people no longer have easy access to guns and weapons that have the potential for mass harm.
Rivera, however, sees the SRO program as being vital in not only preventing students from engaging in harmful or criminal behavior but also in building positive relationships between students and law enforcement officers. The officer assigned to the district, Ephraim Ochoa, knows how to relate to the students and has a good approach to intervening in situations, said Rivera. She's hopeful the Delano City Council is willing to consider assigning more officers to the schools. "It's the right thing to do," she said.
Do SROs offer only a false sense of security? Are they effective? There are obviously different schools of thought. Some school districts around California have voluntarily gotten rid of their SROs. But the taking of innocent lives in Uvalde is undoubtedly forcing schools and police to rethink security policies. As should we all.
Contributing columnist Jose Gaspar is a news anchor/reporter for Telemundo Bakersfield and KGET. Email him at elcompa29@gmail.com. The views expressed here are his own.