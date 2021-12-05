JOSE GASPAR: Delano murder case gets a new set of eyes

Joe Aguirre was mayor of Delano in 2013 when the city was rocked by the disappearance of a 26-year-old mother of four young children. For the next few weeks, I recall being in Delano frequently, covering the search for Erika Lango as friends, family and others who did not know her personally scrutinized stretches of city blocks, orchards and nearby fields in hopes of finding at least a clue to her whereabouts. They found nothing.
Aguirre grew more anxious as the days went by with no sign of the young mom.
"It brought a level of uncertainty and fear to the community," Aguirre said as he recalled the case.
Two months later, on Dec. 3, eight years ago this month, a canal worker found Lango's body wedged against rocks in the Friant-Kern Canal just north of Woollomes Avenue and east of Zachary Avenue, about two miles east of the city.
Kern County sheriff's officials said at the time the body had been in the water for an extended period of time and ruled the death "suspicious." Talk about an understatement. Lango's death certificate from the Kern County Public Health Services Department reads: Body "found in canal held down by a strap tied to a large brick."
The cause of death is listed as drowning, meaning someone threw her in the water while she was still alive. Police have not said if she had any other signs of trauma.
"How could someone be so cruel, to tie her up and throw her in the water!" said Esther Padron, Erika's mother, in a recent interview with Telemundo.
Delano police soon named her estranged husband, Julio Lango, as a person of interest in her death. Given her troubled marriage, those who knew the young mother suspected her husband from the beginning. Other friends say Erika told them her husband had physically abused her and she obtained a restraining order against him on Sept. 30, nine days before she disappeared.
Erika was last seen publicly the evening of Oct. 9, 2013. Surveillance video shows Lango driving up to the AM/PM store on Cecil Avenue in the family's SUV. She entered the store while on her cell phone, made a purchase, left and walked to her car while still on her phone. But then an unidentified man walked up and Erika got into the passenger seat and the man got behind the wheel and drove off. It's hard to identify the man as the video is not clear. The next day, Julio Lango called his mother-in-law, Esther Padron, and told her he and Erika had a fight the night before and she left his apartment to walk to a friend's house. She was never seen again.
According to ex-mayor Aguirre, Erika's remains were turned over to the husband, who then had the body cremated, thus eliminating the possibility of any further examination. Delano police impounded Julio Lango's SUV, processed it for evidence and pursued other leads. But there was nothing incriminating enough found to arrest anyone for Erika's murder.
Aguirre then convinced his fellow city council members to establish a city reward fund for information that would lead to an arrest of a suspect. "We tried everything to try and get someone to come forward with information about her murder," said Aguirre. "But nobody did."
While Julio Lango has had some brushes with the law, he's never been arrested in connection with his wife's death. From day one, he's refused to make any public statement about his wife's death or the fact her killer has not been apprehended.
The eight years that have gone by since the murder have left Erika's family and friends understandably devastated and police left scrambling to find enough evidence to hold up in court. And while he is no longer serving on the Delano City Council, Joe Aguirre is still perturbed. Not only is this still an unsolved case, but he finds it upsetting no one in the community has come forward with information to help police solve the case.
"Somebody has to have seen something!" Aguirre said. "That's the frustrating part."
Delano's new police chief, Tyson Davis, said the case has been assigned to new investigators. This is a common practice within law enforcement, to have a fresh new set of eyes examine a particular case from a new perspective.
According to the Delano police website, Lango's death is one of 19 unsolved murder cases in the city dating back to 2006, with the youngest victims being 11 and 12 years old.
Erika's case has now been added to the Kern County Secret Witness program. Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact the Delano Police Department at 661-720-2275 or Kern Secret Witness at 661-322-4040. A reward of up to $10,000 is offered for information leading to an arrest in this case.